EA FC 24 Diego Carlos RTTK SBC - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The Diego Carlos RTTK SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and a brand new challenge will be available to the players for their Ultimate Team squad. The latest challenge comes in the wake of Team 2 cards, which were released earlier on October 6, 2023. While a bulk of them can be found in the packs, you can get the latest item by completing all the tasks associated with the challenge.

The primary aim is to estimate the possible number of coins you'll need in order to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the fodder you'll need to buy, which will help you decide whether to attempt the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Diego Carlos RTTK SBC in EA FC 24.

All Diego Carlos RTTK SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The latest challenge is a relatively more complex addition, as there are three separate tasks. Each of them has its own set of stipulations that you'll have to fulfill in order to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Lowest Diego Carlos RTTK SBC cost in EA FC 24

The latest challenge will cost around 115,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Do note that the prices are dynamic, so they might fluctuate based on the current market situation. However, you can always reduce the completion cost by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

Doing so will be incredibly helpful as they will save your hard-earned coins for alternate purposes. You could also grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to earn more packs. Some of the fodder from those packs will also be usable in the different tasks that are part of this SBC.

Is the Diego Carlos RTTK SBC worth it in EA FC 24?

The special Diego Carlos item has some decent stats with an 86 overall, and there are chances of it getting further upgrades. It largely depends on how far Aston Villa can progress on their Conference League run.

While it's not overly expensive, the playstyles on the card could have been better. The only viable playstyle on it is the Anticipate, which could be helpful in Carlos doing better interceptions. However, he will need at least one upgrade to justify the completion cost if you get all the fodder from the market.