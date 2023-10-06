EA FC 24 TOTW Upgrade SBC - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The TOTW Upgrade SBC is live in EA FC 24, offering a unique opportunity for players to get a guaranteed Team of the Week item. As a further incentive, all items from the two bygone weeks are also available in the reward pool. This is an ideal offering to players who arrived late to the party. Moreover, you won't have to open a single pack. You only need to complete the SBC before it expires.

The first task is to analyze the different stipulations of this SBC. This will help you to determine the number of coins required to complete this challenge. Next, gauge the amount of fodder required. We must also analyze the tasks of the TOTW Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24.

All TOTW Upgrade SBC tasks in EA FC 24

The TOTW Upgrade SBC is a pretty ordinary challenge in terms of difficulty. There's only one task, and the conditions are also easy to manage. While you'll need certain high-rated fodder, it won't be a problem by grinding a few different game modes.

Task - TOTW Upgrade SBC

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Lowest TOTW Upgrade SBC completion costs in EA FC 24

Tonight's special challenge will cost around 11,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. The bulk of the cost is borne by the 85-rated item, as the rest of the fodder is relatively cheaper. You can reduce expenditure using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

If you're short of such fodder, grind the different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. While the final reward will largely depend on your luck, this is a pretty nice challenge to complete.

The completion costs are quite low, allowing you to make a huge profit by selling a TOTW item in the market. These TOTW items can include some of the biggest names from previous weeks and will immensely improve your squad at a low cost.