EA FC 24 Team of the Week 2 (TOTW 2) predictions: All cards featuring Harry Kane, Cancelo, and others

Team of the Week 2 will soon be live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and with players like Harry Kane and Joao Cancelo expected to be in it, this lineup has the potential to be very overpowered. During some games played over the weekend, certain these footballers have led their sides to victory through their immense contributions and could possibly receive in-form cards in this game.

Both Harry Kane and Joao Cancelo have seen a dream start to their careers at their new clubs. While the former joined Bayern Munich from Spurs, the latter moved from Bayern to FC Barcelona. These two players' recent exploits have helped their teams secure the all-important three points in their respective leagues, possibly earning them a spot on the TOTW 2 roster in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on individual match ratings.

TOTW 2 could feature players like Harry Kane and Cancelo in EA FC 24

After EA FC 24's TOTW 1 roster kickstarted the proceedings in style last week, gamers are curious to see whether TOTW 2 lives up to the hype as well. With so many big names stepping up and putting on a game-winning display over the weekend, this roster could be even more impressive, especially with players like Kane and Cancelo in it.

English marksman Harry Kane had an unbelievable game with Bayern Munich this weekend, as he scored three goals and assisted two more in a 7-0 win over VFL Bochum. The reigning Bundesliga champions look set to defend their crown this season, and their dominance over German football will only be further fortified thanks to Kane.

Similarly, reigning La Liga champions FC Barcelona have also made some impressive additions to their ranks. The Portuguese duo of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo have been on fire as of late, with the latter scoring a winning goal in an amazing 3-2 comeback win against Celta Vigo.

The former Manchester City and Bayern defender could easily become one of the best wing-backs in EA FC 24 if he receives an in-form card in TOTW 2.

Over in the Premier League, Arsenal and Spurs drew 2-2 in the North London derby, treating fans to a game replete with goals and action. While James Maddison certainly had an amazing performance with two assists, Arsenal prodigy Bukayo Saka has a stronger case to be included in TOTW 2 after he scored both goals for his side.

Expand Tweet

Newcastle United got possibly the most impressive win this weekend, scoring eight against Sheffield United to beat them 8-0. Their goals were shared all over the pitch, with no player scoring more than once. However, Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was the most influential footballer in this game, being involved in two goals and putting on a defensive masterclass. This could possibly earn him an in-form in EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

In Serie A, FC Inter kept their winning streak alive by beating Empoli 1-0 in a close game, with Federico Dimarco scoring the winning goal. This Italian wingback has seen an amazing few months with this club and has already received a massive upgrade in EA FC 24. An in-form item will boost him even further.

With so many big names in contention for a spot on the TOTW 2 squad, it will be intriguing to see who EA Sports chooses to put in the lineup on Wednesday, September 27.