EA FC 24 ratings: Top 24 Bundesliga players, featuring Harry Kane, and others

With new arrivals like Harry Kane and the departure of athletes like Sadio Mane, Germany's Bundesliga has seen a massive overhaul in terms of overall player ratings in EA FC 24. The last season was super exhilarating, culminating in a title race that was decided on its final day. The Bundesliga is widely regarded as one of the most enjoyable and technically proficient leagues in European football, and this is reflected in its player ratings.

With the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund having a plethora of fans, there is always a lot of hype surrounding their players' ratings in a new EA Sports title, and EA FC 24 is no different.

Harry Kane spearheads the list of highest-rated Bundesliga players in EA FC 24

After being one of the most prolific goalscorers in England's Premier League for several years, Harry Kane has finally decided to pursue a career outside of Tottenham Hotspurs. This marksman has joined the reigning champions Bayern Munich, who have received some harsh downgrades in EA FC 24 despite winning the Bundesliga last season.

The Bavarian giants have now won ten consecutive league titles, establishing their dominant stronghold over this league. However, their performances last season were rather inconsistent and almost led to Borussia Dortmund securing the title. While this has resulted in most of their roster being downgraded, new signing Harry Kane has received a buff compared to his card in FIFA 23.

These are the best Bundesliga players in EA FC 24

Based on the information provided by EA Sports, these athletes constitute the top 24 in Germany's Bundesliga:

Harry Kane: 90

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Manuel Neuer: 87

Matthijs de Ligt: 86

Jamal Musiala: 86

Kingsley Coman: 86

Leon Goretzka: 86

Kevin Trapp: 86

Florian Wirtz: 85

Julian Brandt: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Grimaldo: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Kim Min Jae: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Emre Can: 83

Alphonso Davies: 83

Jeremie Frimpong: 83

Willi Orban: 83

Similar to most leagues, including Spain's La Liga and England's Premier League, the reigning champions dominate the top ranks when it comes to player ratings in EA FC 24.

Despite receiving nerfs to long-serving names like Muller, Kimmich, Neuer, and Gnabry, the arrival of footballers like Harry Kane and Kim Min Jae — along with the development of youngsters like Musiala — makes Bayern a formidable side.