Borussia Dortmund EA FC 24 ratings: All leaked player ratings

After one of the most exhilarating title races in the Bundesliga last season that culminated in them finishing in second place, Borussia Dortmund are rumored to field an impressive side in EA FC 24. Despite falling short at the final hurdle, the German giants had several star performers who have been leaked to receive impressive upgrades.

That said, it is not all positive for the Black and Yellow brigade, with some veterans receiving downgrades as well. This was inevitable in a roster replete with young and upcoming footballers, who have risen to prominence at the cost of game time for the older athletes.

This shift in the Borussia Dortmund starting lineup will undoubtedly be reflected in their EA FC 24 ratings as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/WeaverFUT.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is the highest-rated player in the leaked EA FC 24 ratings for Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich has been a dominant force in German football for the last decade, winning consecutive Bundesliga titles. Borussia Dortmund have been their greatest rivals and competitors, and this was epitomized by their performances last season that almost earned them the trophy. Featuring a seamless blend of youngsters and veterans, their leaked EA FC 24 ratings are rather impressive.

While experienced players like Marco Reus, Nicklas Sule, and Mats Hummels have been nerfed after a lack of playing time last season, their future is in safe hands with the likes of Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi and Nico Schlotterbeck having all earned upgrades.

What are the leaked player ratings for Borussia Dortmund in EA FC 24?

These are the rumored stats and attributes of most of the Borussia Dortmund squad, including latest signings like Marcel Sabitzer, Niclas Fullkrug, Lukas Nmecha, and Ramy Bensebaini:

Player Name Leaked rating Gregor Kobel 87 Nicklas Sule 84 Julian Brandt 84 Marco Reus 83 Nico Schlotterbeck 83 Emre Can 83 Sebastian Haller 83 Mats Hummels 83 Donyell Malen 82 Karim Adeyemi 80 Niclas Fullkrug 80 Marcel Sabitzer 80 Ramy Bensebaini 80 Giovanni Reyna 78 Lukas Nmecha 77 Youssoufa Moukoko 77

Swiss shot-stopper Gregor Kobel was widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the league last season, and if the leaks are to be believed, his contributions have earned him a massive upgrade in the upcoming title.

The likes of Karim Adeyemi, Niclas Fullkrug, and Youssoufa Moukoko will also be forces to be reckoned with in their attack, efficiently combining experience with youth to form a well-balanced roster that has the potential to be just as viable on the virtual pitch.