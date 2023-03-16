Julian Brandt has won his second consecutive Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) award, triumphing in the title for February and receiving a special SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The German maestro has retained his crown despite receiving fierce competition from some of the best talents in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund has had an impressive month in the league, evident in their position in the league table and representation in the POTM voting. The Black and Yellow brigade had three nominees contending for the prestigious award. Julian Brandt emerged as the victor and received his fourth FIFA 23 game cycle special card.

Julian Brandt has received a Bundesliga POTM SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Bundesliga is currently the most competitive league in Europe, with the top five clubs in contention for the ultimate prize. Rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are leading the pack with equal points in the league table. However, the February POTM voting was dominated by Dortmund, with Brandt, Guerreiro, and Schlotterbeck all in the running for the award.

What does the card look like in FIFA 23?

The latest version is 89-rated, boasting a significant upgrade over his previous 88-rated POTM card. He possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 86

Defending: 56

Passing: 89

Physicality: 74

With these stats and four-star skill moves, he has the attributes needed to be an incredible playmaking genius in FIFA 23. Despite not possessing the pace to be elite-tier in the game's current meta, Brandt has plenty of positives in his favor that makes him an enticing card for gamers.

How to unlock POTM Brandt in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of two segments, each with its stipulations and packs rewards. These are the specific requirements:

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum 82

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum of one

Squad rating: Minimum 83

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 50,000 FUT coins, primarily due to the cost of Team of the Week items in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

Despite not adhering to the meta of FIFA 23, Brandt is still an enjoyable option for gamers looking for a creative midfielder in the Bundesliga. He has received a decent pace boost over his previous POTM card and has plenty of alternative positions, making accommodating him into a squad easier.

The SBC is not too expensive either, and with how easy it is to grind fodder in Ultimate Team, gamers can easily craft their latest card for negligible costs.

