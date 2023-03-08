FIFA 23 February Bundesliga POTM nominees revealed, featuring Davies, Brandt, and more

EA Sports have revealed the shortlisted nominees for Bundesliga's Player of the Month (POTM) award, with the likes of Alphonso Davies and Julian Brandt in contention for an SBC in FIFA 23. These six superstars have spearheaded their teams' recent success with their versatile performances and are in the running for a special SBC version in Ultimate Team.

The title race in the German top flight is arguably one of the most exhilarating and closely-contested battles of recent times. With the top six clubs in the running for the Bundesliga crown, every single gameweek is crucial in determining the final winner. In such a tense environment, the best performers in the league stand out even more in comparison to their peers.

Alphonso Davies and Julian Brandt could receive the Bundesliga POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bayern Munich are currently the table-toppers in the Bundesliga due to their superior goal difference tally when compared to rivals Borussia Dortmund. Both sides have a total of 49 points in the league, with the likes of Union Berlin, RB Leipzig, and SC Freiburg trailing closely behind. The league standings play an important role in the POTM nominations, which are dominated by the top two clubs.

Alphonso Davies has earned a reputation for being one of the best attacking full-backs in the sport ever since his move to Bayern Munich from the MLS. Boasting incredible versatility, the Canadian defender is capable of playing in several positions all over the pitch. His real-life abilities are accurately reflected in FIFA 23 as well, where he already possesses multiple overpowered special cards.

Davies was nominated for February's POTM award after securing two clean sheets and three assists in the league over the past month. However, he faces stiff competition from Dortmund's trio of Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, and Nico Schlotterbeck. All three superstars have been nominated for the award, covering various aspects of the blue and yellow lineup.

Which footballers are nominated for the Bundesliga POTM award in FIFA 23?

These are the shortlisted nominees:

Alphonso Davies

Julian Brandt

Nico Schlotterbeck

Raphael Guerreiro

Borna Sosa

Jae-sung Lee

Who's the favorite to win the award?

While Davies is by far the biggest fan-favorite amongst the nominees, Julian Brandt has a high chance of winning the vote as well. The German maestro was crowned the Player of the Month for January and received an SBC version in FIFA 23, and has only continued to impress with four goals in the last month.

His Dortmund teammates have also been extremely impressive, with Raphael Guerreiro providing four assists over the course of the month from a defensive position.

Despite not being household names, Borna Sosa and Jae-sung Lee have had a successful month as well, and could prove to be excellent cheap options for squads in FIFA 23 if one of them manages to win the award.

