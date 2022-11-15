Dynamic Duos has returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the Croatian pairing of Nikola Vlasic and Borna Sosa being released as SBCs. As the Qatar World Cup approaches, EA Sports has altered the concept of Dynamic Duos which previously consisted of players from the same club, instead opting for footballers who represent the same nation on the international stage.

In recent weeks, Nations Dynamic Duos have been released as objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, with the latest Vlasic and Sosa Dynamic Duo, EA has returned the concept to its roots, releasing the duo as a Squad Building Challenge instead. Despite being from different leagues, Sosa and Vlasic are mainstays in the Croatian squad and have received impressive cards in FUT.

Nikola Vlasic and Borna Sosa have been released as the latest Dynamic Duos pairing via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The release of the Path to Glory promo heralds the beginning of World Cup festivities in FIFA 23, and gamers have had their hands full with plenty of content in FUT. There has been no shortage of gameplay-based objectives, which is probably why EA decided to release Sosa and Vlasic as an SBC instead.

Both footballers have received significant upgrades to their attributes with the latest special versions. Nikola Vlasic and Borna Sosa both have 78-rated base cards in FIFA 23 and have been upgraded to an overall rating of 85. The duo play along the left flank of the pitch, with Sosa being a left-back from the Bundesliga while Vlasic is a left-midfielder who features in Serie A.

How to complete Dynamic Duos Vlasic and Sosa in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of two segments, allowing fans to decide whether they want one or both of the cards. These are the requirements specified for the individual SBC segments:

Nikola Vlasic

Minimum one player from Serie A TIM

Minimum one player: Team of the Week

Minimum Team Rating: 84

Borna Sosa

Minimum one player from Bundesliga

Minimum one player: Team of the Week

Minimum Team Rating: 84

While Vlasic has an expected cost of around 30,000 FUT coins, Sosa can be acquired for around 40,000 FUT Coins. This brings the overall expected cost for the entire SBC to around 70,000 FUT coins.

Is it worth completing Dynamic Duos Vlasic and Sosa in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

A total of 70,000 FUT coins is a rather hefty sum for the SBC, considering the current state of the FUT transfer market. Many overpowered and meta FUT cards have crashed in price due to the constant influx of promos, making them more accessible to average FUT fans. In such an environment, investing 70,000 coins into a set of untradeable players might not be the smartest decision to make.

However, with the recently concluded Division Rivals season, FUT enthusiasts will have plenty of untradeables in their clubs to potentially reduce the cost of the SBC. In this case, the challenges might be worth completing, as both players possess some impressive stats in-game, and completing the two segments will also provide a Gold Players pack.

Poll : 0 votes