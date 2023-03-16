FIFA 23 Team of the Week 20 (TOTW 20) cards revealed, Eder Militao earns first in-form item 

Team of the Week 20 (TOTW 20) is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Eder Militao headlining a star-studded roster of in-form items.

The lineup features some of the most prominent names in the world of football following their match-winning performances for their respective teams.

Team of the Week has been a mainstay of Ultimate Team since the concept was created in the early days of FUT.

It is an incredible way for EA Sports to reward the best footballers in the world for their contributions while also releasing fresh content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

While this is not Eder Militao's first special version of the season, it is his first inclusion in Team of the Week.

Eder Militao has received his first in-form card in the TOTW 20 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga table, trailing leaders FC Barcelona by nine points. In such a scenario, every result is crucial in helping them bridge the gap between themselves and their rivals.

Eder Militao was the catalyst in a stunning comeback victory for Los Blancos against Espanyol, scoring a goal and being a defensive enforcer in the backline.

Similarly, Jonathan David earned an incredible 88-rated card in the TOTW 20 with his hat-trick against Lyon over the weekend, helping his side secure a draw against tough opposition.

The Canadian striker now possesses the stats necessary to be extremely overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23, and will be a threat to any defense in Ultimate Team.

Which players are featured in the TOTW 20 of FIFA 23?

These are the footballers included in the special lineup:

Jonathan David: 88

Domenico Berardi: 88

Eder Militao: 87

Kyle Walker-Pieters: 87

Luis Openda: 87

Mateo Kovacic: 87

Raphael Guerreiro: 87

Iago Aspas: 87

Adrien Rabiot: 86

Jean-Eudes Aholou: 86

Leandro Trossard: 85

Denis Bouanga: 85

David Neres: 84

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Sergio Asenjo: 84

Xavi Simons: 84

Bartlomiej Dragowski: 83

Arthur Masuaku: 83

Craig Goodwin: 83

Gianluca Lapadula: 82

Fashion Sakala: 81

Ki-Jana Hoever: 80

Haji Wright: 80

The brand new upgrade system for Team of the Week cards in FIFA 23 has provided gamers with several highly-rated in-form items with impressive stats.

The TOTW 20 consists of multiple such versions as well, and gamers will be hoping to obtain some of these coveted items from their FUT Champions rewards.

Which are the best cards in this squad?

Despite not being as impressive as his 88-rated World Cup Phenoms version, Eder Militao is the most enticing card in the lineup.

There is no shortage of overpowered beasts in this squad, with the likes of Jonathan David, Lois Openda, Domenico Berardi, and Adrien Rabiot showcasing incredible attributes as well.

Poll : 0 votes