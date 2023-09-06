Newcastle United EA FC 24 ratings: All leaked player ratings

Newcastle United took the world by storm with their incredible run in the Premier League last season, and if leaks are to be believed, their efforts will be reflected in their EA FC 24 player ratings. Often regarded as the sleeping giants of English football, the club had failed to live up to fans' expectations for several years but is currently in an era of resurgence.

Not only did Newcastle United challenge the top dogs of English football and give them a run for their money last season, they successfully secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Fielding a roster consisting of experienced veterans and promising youngsters alike, it comes as no surprise that they have received significant boosts to their leaked EA FC 24 player ratings.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FansdeFUT.

New signing Sandro Tonali leads the Newcastle United roster in the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings

Despite surpassing everyone's expectations last season, Newcastle United have continued to make improvements to their roster with brand-new signings. They secured the services of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan in the summer, and the Italian maestro is rumored to be their highest-rated player in the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings.

With UEFA Champions League football now being part of their schedule, the English club will be hoping for veterans like Kieran Trippier to continue their form from last season and perform consistently alongside younger players like Nick Pope, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman. These players are all rumored to receive upgrades in the upcoming title.

What are the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings for Newcastle United?

These players have had their stats and attributes leaked:

Player name Leaked rating Sandro Tonali 86 Kieran Trippier 85 Nick Pope 84 Bruno Guimaraes 84 Sven Botman 83 Joelinton 82 Callum Wilson 82 Fabian Schar 82 Alexander Isak 81 Miguel Almiron 81 Harvey Barnes 80 Dan Burn 79 Sean Longstaff 78 Joe Willock 78 Matt Targett 76 Jacob Murphy 76 Jamaal Lascelles 75 Anthony Gordon 75 Tino Livramento 74 Emil Krafth 73 Javier Manquillo 72 Elliot Anderson 72 Lewis Hall 66

This is an incredible squad of players, especially considering their ratings in FIFA 23. Their latest season has earned them massive buffs to their ratings and key stats in the upcoming title, much to the delight of fans around the globe. Their underdog status has garnered the admiration of worldwide audiences, and their popularity will also undoubtedly translate over the virtual pitch.

Newcastle United already possesses multiple special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including Team of the Season versions for players like Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, and Joelinton. This boosted them to viable levels in the current meta of the game, and fans will be hoping that they will be even better in EA FC 24 with their improved base stats.