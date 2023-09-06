Esports & Gaming

Newcastle United EA FC 24 ratings: All leaked player ratings

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 06, 2023 16:52 GMT
Newcastle United player ratings have been leaked (Images via Twitter/FansdeFUT)
Newcastle United took the world by storm with their incredible run in the Premier League last season, and if leaks are to be believed, their efforts will be reflected in their EA FC 24 player ratings. Often regarded as the sleeping giants of English football, the club had failed to live up to fans' expectations for several years but is currently in an era of resurgence.

Not only did Newcastle United challenge the top dogs of English football and give them a run for their money last season, they successfully secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Fielding a roster consisting of experienced veterans and promising youngsters alike, it comes as no surprise that they have received significant boosts to their leaked EA FC 24 player ratings.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FansdeFUT.

New signing Sandro Tonali leads the Newcastle United roster in the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings

Despite surpassing everyone's expectations last season, Newcastle United have continued to make improvements to their roster with brand-new signings. They secured the services of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan in the summer, and the Italian maestro is rumored to be their highest-rated player in the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings.

youtube-cover

With UEFA Champions League football now being part of their schedule, the English club will be hoping for veterans like Kieran Trippier to continue their form from last season and perform consistently alongside younger players like Nick Pope, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman. These players are all rumored to receive upgrades in the upcoming title.

What are the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings for Newcastle United?

These players have had their stats and attributes leaked:

Player nameLeaked rating
Sandro Tonali86
Kieran Trippier85
Nick Pope84
Bruno Guimaraes84
Sven Botman83
Joelinton82
Callum Wilson82
Fabian Schar82
Alexander Isak81
Miguel Almiron81
Harvey Barnes80
Dan Burn79
Sean Longstaff78
Joe Willock78
Matt Targett76
Jacob Murphy76
Jamaal Lascelles75
Anthony Gordon75
Tino Livramento74
Emil Krafth73
Javier Manquillo72
Elliot Anderson72
Lewis Hall66

This is an incredible squad of players, especially considering their ratings in FIFA 23. Their latest season has earned them massive buffs to their ratings and key stats in the upcoming title, much to the delight of fans around the globe. Their underdog status has garnered the admiration of worldwide audiences, and their popularity will also undoubtedly translate over the virtual pitch.

Newcastle United already possesses multiple special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including Team of the Season versions for players like Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, and Joelinton. This boosted them to viable levels in the current meta of the game, and fans will be hoping that they will be even better in EA FC 24 with their improved base stats.

