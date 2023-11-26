"Better than both Ronaldo and Rooney’s", "Simply incredible" - Fans left speechless as Manchester United's Garnacho scores insane bicycle kick

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho replicated Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo with perhaps one of the greatest goals in Premier League history against Everton (November 26).

Fans were sent into hysteria after the teenage wonderkid's remarkable bicycle kick gave Erik ten Hag's men the lead. The Argentine attacker took a leaf out of Rooney and Ronaldo's books in just the third minute.

Diogo Dalot sent an inch-perfect cross into the box and Garnacho adjusted before sending an unbelievable 15-yard bicycle kick past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It was a ridiculous moment of wizardry from the 19-year-old who stunned Goodison Park into silence. It mirrored the famous goal Rooney struck in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Manchester City in the Manchester derby in 2011.

Gary Neville was doing commentary for Sky Sports when he gave his take on the unbelievable effort. He said:

"I that that's the best overhead kick I've ever seen."

The Argentina international has taken his United tally to seven goals and five assists in 53 games across competitions. He will almost certainly be winning the Premier League's Goal of the Month.

Fans were wowed by the extraordinary overhead kick with one fan insisting it was better than two Red Devils icon's past efforts. Ronaldo scored a similar overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus five years ago:

"That Garnacho overhead kick was better than both Ronaldo and Rooney’s for me."

Another fan lauded the strike:

"Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal of the season. Simply incredible."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a moment of pure class:

Alejandro Garnacho thanked his 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo after netting his first Manchester United goal

The Red Devils winger idolizes the Portuguese great.

Garnacho's first Manchester United goal came in November 2022 when he bagged a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils starlet copied his hero Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration.

United's academy graduate took to Instagram after scoring his first senior goal for the Old Trafford outfit. He thanked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for allowing him to use his celebration (via The Mirror):

"18 years and 125 days dreaming of this moment. Thanks idol, (Cristiano)."

The former Atletico Madrid academy product is quickly becoming a fan favorite. He signed a new five-year contract in April, keeping him tied to Ten Hag's side until 2028.

He broke into the Red Devils' senior team during the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford. He had the opportunity to play alongside one of his idols and looks to follow in his footsteps.