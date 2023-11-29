EA FC 24 Philipp Lahm Icon SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The latest Icon SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with German legend Philipp Lahm's base version being up for grabs. This former Bayern Munich superstar is regarded as one of the most technically gifted and versatile defenders of his generation, and his in-game skills accurately reflect his abilities at the peak of his career.

This SBC was leaked earlier on social media, with gamers being excited at the prospect of being able to unlock Lahm and add him to their Ultimate Team squads in EA FC 24. EA Sports delivered on the hype, releasing the SBC the same day that leak surfaced.

Base Icon Philipp Lahm is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Icon roster has been totally overhauled in EA FC 24, with legendary players now possessing one version each instead of three that depict various stages of their careers.

Philipp Lahm has a base rating of 89, which is befitting of his reputation in the sport. While he does not possess a Thunderstruck version as part of the latest promo, his base card is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24.

The legendary defender is renowned for his ability to play in various positions across the pitch, which is evident in his Ultimate Team item as well. He can be deployed as a right-back, left-back, and central defensive midfielder. He possesses the Intercept PlayStyle+ as well.

How to unlock Base Icon Philipp Lahm in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The former Bayern Munich captain can be unlocked via an SBC containing six segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific restrictions mentioned in the requirements of each squad:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum eleven in your starting lineup

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum eleven in your starting lineup

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player quality: Exactly Gold

The Bavarians

Players from FC Bayern Munich: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

League legend

Players from Bundesliga: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Die Mannschaft

Players from Germany: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected completion cost of this SBC is around 220,000 coins, which is around the value of his tradeable version on Ultimate Team's transfer market. While this might seem like a high price for an untradeable item, gamers can bring that amount down by crafting various Upgrade SBCs that are currently available in EA FC 24.