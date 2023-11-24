All Black Friday Thunderstruck promo items in EA FC 24

The Black Friday celebrations in EA FC 24 have officially commenced with the release of the Thunderstruck promo, and it brings some amazing cards to Ultimate Team. The special cards include promo items of both active and former footballers, many of which are now available in packs. Combined with all the SBCs that are currently available for players, this is the best time for the community to try and find these items.

With its launch in EA FC 24, the Thunderstruck promo makes its highly anticipated debut in the Ultimate Team. The promo had already created plenty of hype since it was leaked first on social media. With the cards going live, players will be able to find them in Ultimate Team. With so many interesting options on offer, players will be able to pick from a wide pool of exciting items.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Thunderstruck promo players

The Thunderstruck promo can be divided into two wide groups. The first one consists of special cards of active footballers. This includes all major European leagues and clubs, offering a good set of choices for the EA FC 24 community.

Vinicius Jr. LW 90

Bernardo Silva CM 90

Marie-Antoinette Katoto ST 90

Neymar Jr. CAM 90

Gabriel Jesus ST 86

Raphael Varane CB 87

Romelu Lukaku ST 87

Alphonso Davies LB 85

Joelinton CM 85

Lukas Klostermann CB 85

Jonathan Cuadrado RM 85

The second set of Thunderstruck cards includes Icons - special cards of footballers who have retired as legends. This version is pretty different from the existing ones in Ultimate Team and contains boosts in stats and new playstyles.

Ronaldinho LW 94

Johan Cruyff CF 94

Ferenc Puskas CF 93

Gerd Muller ST 93

Theiry Henry ST 92

Cafu RB 92

Eric Cantona CF 90

Kaka CAM 90

Alsessandro Nesta CB 90

Edwin Van Der Sar GK 89

Paul Scholes CM 89

Xabi Alonso CDM 88

Robert Pires LM 88

The kind of impact these items will have on the meta remains to be seen. It's worth noting that all these items can get further upgrades in stats and playstyles if they can fulfill certain conditions in EA FC 24. For the upgrades, all the items have been assigned a club, and the upgrades will depend on how their respective teams perform in real life.