All Black Friday Thunderstruck promo items in EA FC 24

The Black Friday celebrations in EA FC 24 have officially commenced with the release of the Thunderstruck promo, and it brings some amazing cards to Ultimate Team. The special cards include promo items of both active and former footballers, many of which are now available in packs. Combined with all the SBCs that are currently available for players, this is the best time for the community to try and find these items.
With its launch in EA FC 24, the Thunderstruck promo makes its highly anticipated debut in the Ultimate Team. The promo had already created plenty of hype since it was leaked first on social media. With the cards going live, players will be able to find them in Ultimate Team. With so many interesting options on offer, players will be able to pick from a wide pool of exciting items.
Complete list of EA FC 24 Thunderstruck promo players
The Thunderstruck promo can be divided into two wide groups. The first one consists of special cards of active footballers. This includes all major European leagues and clubs, offering a good set of choices for the EA FC 24 community.
- Vinicius Jr. LW 90
- Bernardo Silva CM 90
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto ST 90
- Neymar Jr. CAM 90
- Gabriel Jesus ST 86
- Raphael Varane CB 87
- Romelu Lukaku ST 87
- Alphonso Davies LB 85
- Joelinton CM 85
- Lukas Klostermann CB 85
- Jonathan Cuadrado RM 85
The second set of Thunderstruck cards includes Icons - special cards of footballers who have retired as legends. This version is pretty different from the existing ones in Ultimate Team and contains boosts in stats and new playstyles.
- Ronaldinho LW 94
- Johan Cruyff CF 94
- Ferenc Puskas CF 93
- Gerd Muller ST 93
- Theiry Henry ST 92
- Cafu RB 92
- Eric Cantona CF 90
- Kaka CAM 90
- Alsessandro Nesta CB 90
- Edwin Van Der Sar GK 89
- Paul Scholes CM 89
- Xabi Alonso CDM 88
- Robert Pires LM 88
The kind of impact these items will have on the meta remains to be seen. It's worth noting that all these items can get further upgrades in stats and playstyles if they can fulfill certain conditions in EA FC 24. For the upgrades, all the items have been assigned a club, and the upgrades will depend on how their respective teams perform in real life.