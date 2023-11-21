The Msdossary SBC is a brand new resource item challenge that's currently available in EA FC 24, offering yet another chance for players to get a pack practically free of cost. The ongoing FC Pro Live promo has witnessed plenty of exciting contents that have been released in Ultimate Team. A bulk of it includes special cards, but resource challenges like tonight's addition are perfect for all players.

All you need to do is complete the task(s) that are part of the challenge. This will unlock a new pack for you to open in Ultimate Team.

The main job is to estimate the possible amount of coins and what's the best way to keep it to a minimum amount. The best way to get an idea about the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Msdossary SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Msdossary SBC tasks and conditions

The Msdossary SBC is a relatively straight-forward addition to Ultimate Team, and it comes with only one task. The fodder required for completing the conditions should already be available in your Ultimate Team collection. Since the terms are pretty simple, it's a perfect SBC to complete for beginners as well.

Task - Msdossary SBC

# of players from Saudi Arabia: Min 1

Nationalities: Min 4

Clubs: Min 2

Rare: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 65

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 23

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's challenge is a pretty cheap one in terms of cost and will require about 2,200 coins if you get all the fodder from the market.

You can even use Silver and Bronze items to complete the challenge. You can also bring down the costs to zero by using fodder that's already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

You can always grind EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more fodder. You'll earn different packs based on your weekly performances, and this will also save your coins for alternate uses in Ultimate Team.

The new SBC is pretty cheap, and most players should be able to complete it for free. After completing it, you'll earn one Rare Gold Pack, which is definitely good value for the fodder that you're using.