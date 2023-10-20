Best EA FC 24 custom tactics for Bayern Munich

After a hard-fought title victory last season, Bayern Munich is back to their usual best in the current campaign, and their roster is just as impressive in EA FC 24. The Bavarians have been undoubtedly the most dominant side in the history of German football and have been highly consistent in European competitions, making them one of the most popular teams in the sport today.

Their popularity is also evident on the virtual pitch of EA FC 24, with gamers often preferring to play as the reigning Bundesliga champions due to their balanced and technically capable lineup. They have always had high-rated players, but their squad can be further optimized with the right custom tactics.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Bayern Munich have some incredible players in EA FC 24

Despite winning the Bundesliga last season, several players from Bayern Munich have received harsh downgrades in EA FC 24. Key players like Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, and Alphonso Davies have all been nerfed, but new arrivals like Harry Kane have provided them with the reinforcement they need on the virtual pitch.

Several top performers from last season have also received upgrades compared to FIFA 23. Centre-back Matthijs De Ligt and German prodigy Jamal Musiala have both been boosted to 86-rated overall, further strengthening the balance of their ranks.

What is the best formation for Bayern Munich in EA FC 24?

The 4321 setup is ideal for the personnel that Bayern Munich possess. Not only is it one of the most overpowered formations in the game, but it also allows the Bavarians to efficiently utilize their talented midfielders.

Harry Kane will play as the main striker, with Kingsley Coman as the right forward and Leroy Sane as the left forward. Jamal Musiala will play as the RCM, with Leon Goretzka as the LCM and Joshua Kimmich as the central CM. Alphonso Davies, one of the best full-backs in EA FC 24, plays as left-back, with Kim Min Jae and Matthijs De Ligt being the centre-backs and Nousser Mazraoui as the right-back.

What are the best player instructions for this formation in EA FC 24?

Despite being Bayern Munich's highest-rated player, Harry Kane is often overlooked due to his lack of pace. However, in the 4321 formation, he can be instructed to stay forward and stay central to get the most out of his attacking capabilities. Coman should be instructed to get in behind and to stay forward, while Sane should be told to come back on defense.

In midfield, both Kimmich and Goretzka must be instructed to stay central and stay back while attacking. These two will serve as anchors in the middle of the field to assist the defense and create offensive plays as well. Musiala should be left on balanced and 'cover wing' settings. He will act as the attacking assistance for the three forwards.

These instructions allow the 4321 to attack in numbers, assuming a 442 formation shape while defending. This is a necessary tactic in EA FC 24 and can transform Bayern Munich into one of the most formidable teams in the game.