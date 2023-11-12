How to grind the EA FC 24 Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade for unlimited packs

The fan-favorite Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC has returned to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, offering gamers the opportunity to get their hands on a plethora of packs. These were first introduced in FIFA 23, serving as a replacement for individual league SBCs and making them even more accessible for even casual gamers.

There are plenty of promos and special events over the course of the year that introduce several overpowered and expensive players for fans to add to their squads. With so many enticing items up for grabs, gamers are always eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible. This makes the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade even more appealing, as it will be available in EA FC 24 for the next 42 days.

The Mixed Leagues Upgrade and Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBCs are an endless source of packs in EA FC 24

The Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC has been released for the first time as part of the brand new Triple Threat promo in EA FC 24. This event features three players each from some of the most popular and prominent clubs in the world, making the roster especially enticing.

Luckily for fans, the Mixed Leagues Upgrade and the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBCs can be completed repeatedly to obtain packs. Each segment of these offers packs individually, with the group reward being a Small Rare Gold Plaers pack and Prime Gold Players pack.

You can check out the detailed requirements for Mixed and Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBCs in EA FC 24 here. There are plenty of ways in which you can obtain the fodder players needed for these completions.

1) Bronze pack method

The Bronze pack method has been a viable way of earning coins and stocking the club up with fodder players since SBCs were first introduced in FIFA 17. Popularized by YouTubers and Twitch streamers, this method involves opening Bronze packs with coins, selling the players that fetch a reasonable price, and keeping the rest to use in Bronze Upgrades.

These Bronze Upgrades will provide you with Silvers that can in turn be used in Silver Upgrades, with the subsequent Gold players being used in the Mixed and Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBCs. However, you must ensure that you don't sell or submit any players that can be used in the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade.

2) Promo-based Upgrade SBCs

With so many promos arriving every week in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports also releases Upgrade SBCs for gamers to grind and obtain packs. The Centurions Crafting Upgrade is the latest example, and you can use any unwanted untradeable gold items in this SBC to obtain even more packs.

3) Participating in Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions

These three game modes are undoubtedly the most rewarding avenues in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The rewards on offer here make them worth the grind for hardcore gamers and casuals alike. Regardless of how good you are at the game, it is always worth it to participate in these modes to keep your club stocked with fodder players. These can, in turn, be used in the Premium Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC.