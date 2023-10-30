EA FC 24 Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC and objective: How to complete, rewards, and more

fThe Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC is live in EA FC 24 with the 6 PM content, and players will be able to complete it a total of 100 times in the next month. Furthermore, completing the repeatable Squad Building Challenge not only yields pack rewards but also registers as progress towards the Centurions Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective.

This article will be a short guide to both the SBC and the objective, with tips on grinding it to maximize rewards for EA FC 24 players.

The Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC can be repeated a total of 100 times in EA FC 24

The Centurions promo replaced the Trailblazers, and EA Sports already has a number of upgraded cards as part of the series. Opening packs during the promo gives the players a great chance to obtain one of the special cards, and cheap, repeatable challenges are the ideal way to do it.

To that end, the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC seems to check almost all the boxes. Here are the paltry requirements that EA FC 24 players need to keep in mind while completing the challenge.

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players level: Exactly Gold

Estimated fodder cost: 4,000 to 5,000 Coins across platforms

Pack reward: 3x Rare Gold Players Pack

Is the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC worth grinding? List of objective rewards that are up for grabs

As is clear from the list above, the repeatable challenge has very nominal restrictions, and that is by design, making it quite easy for most players to grind it a couple of times without breaking the bank. As for the rewards, however, the three rare gold players pack may not seem like a lot for eleven gold cards, but that is not all.

Each time EA FC 24 players complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC, it also counts towards the linked objective, which has a long list of rewards that supplement the pack reward. Here's a full list of the completionist objectives:

Complete the challenge 10 times: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Complete the challenge 20 times: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Complete the challenge 30 times: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Complete the challenge 40 times: Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Complete the challenge 50 times: Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Complete the challenge 60 times: Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Complete the challenge 70 times: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Complete the challenge 80 times: 83+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Complete the challenge 90 times: 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Complete the challenge 100 times: 80+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

To maximize rewards, one should ideally complete the Centurions Crafting Upgrade SBC a total of 100 times, but fret not, as the challenge will be live in EA FC 24 for about a month. With the game being a month old at this point, most players should have a lot of fodder lying around, and grinding out the SBC a few times has the potential to bring in some worthwhile rewards.