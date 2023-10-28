EA FC 24 Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the first Icon SBC of the Centurions promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Andrea Pirlo receiving a boosted special version. The Italian maestro is regarded as one of the most technically brilliant playmakers in the history of the sport, and his latest special card accurately reflects how amazing he was during his playing days.

The Centurions promo is aimed at recognizing the contributions of players who have reached certain milestones in the world of football, and with the Icon roster consisting entirely of legendary names, these players are excellent candidates.

We already have plenty of overpowered items in the promo squad, and the addition of the Andrea Pirlo SBC boosts the hype even further.

Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo can now be unlocked via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Andrea Pirlo is considered by many to be a pioneer of modern football, revolutionizing the utility of creative midfielders and earning multiple accolades at both the international and club level.

While his base version is not as overpowered as his peers in the meta of EA FC 24, his latest Centurions Icon SBC offers him the boost he needs.

With Icons being some of the most overpowered players in the game, this new special version of the Italian legend will definitely appeal to a wide variety of Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

How to complete the Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Compared to the recently released Hristo Stoichkov Icon SBC, this card is easier and less expensive to unlock. However, it still contains eight individual squads, each with their own requirements and pack rewards.

These are the specific stipulations that gamers have to adhere to:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player quality: Exactly 11 in your starting lineup

AC Milan

Milan players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Il Maestro

Juventus players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Squadra Azzurra

Italy players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

Serie A TIM Players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 550,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the price of high-rated fodder players in the current state of the EA FC 24 transfer market.

However, gamers who actively participate in game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions will have plenty of untradeables to cover these expenses.

Centurions Icon Andrea Pirlo is also an exclusive SBC, as this card is not available in the transfer market. He possesses five-star skill moves and some of the most overpowered passing PlayStyles in the game, making the SBC worth completing.