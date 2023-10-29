Is the EA FC 24 Premium Centurions pack worth it?

With the Centurions promo underway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the first set of special packs in the Store, including the Premium Centurions pack worth 200,000 coins or 2,000 FC points. This is an extremely tempting proposition for gamers who like to spend on packs, as it offers a high chance of obtaining one of the new special items.

Store packs have been a common occurrence during every promo so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the Centurions event is no different. EA Sports has provided gamers with an endless supply of packs that can be purchased with either coins or FC Points, including the latest one - Premium Centurions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Premium Centurions pack is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store

The first week of the Centurions promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has already introduced a wide variety of overpowered special cards, including the likes of Ruud Gullit, Jairzinho, and Marcus Rashford. With how amazing these items are in the game's current meta, the Premium Centurions Pack is even more appealing due to the high pack-probabilities it offers.

However, the cost matches the potential rewards as well. To purchase this pack, gamers will have to spend either 200,000 coins or 2,000 FC Points.

What does the Premium Centurions pack contain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The pack contains 50 rare gold players, with five guaranteed to be rated 84 or higher. It also has two Centurions Icon loan player picks, with the loans lasting for 10 games each. These are the specific pack probabilities:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 9.4%

Centurions player: 10%

Centurions Icon player: 1.3%

These are some of the best odds of obtaining one of the new special items released as part of the Centurions event, adding to the hype surrounding this pack. While it is not as expensive or as lucrative as the Elite Centurions pack, it is still extremely enticing.

Is the pack worth buying?

These are some of the best Centurions players up for grabs from the Premium Centurions pack:

Ruud Gullit

Jairzinho

Kelly Smith

Marcus Rashford

Ferland Mendy

Wayne Rooney

Pedri

While the availability of these players, as well as the guaranteed Loan Centurions Icon player picks, is appealing, the pack is not worth purchasing with coins. 200,000 coins is a siginificant sum at this stage of the game, especially in the current state of the EA FC 24 transfer market.

However, for gamers willing to spend money on microtransactions to purchase FC Points, this pack is a worthwhile investment as it offers some of the best odds of obtaining a Centurions item.