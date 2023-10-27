EA Sports releases Centurions Team 1 in EA FC 24 with special cards featuring Gullit, Pedri, and Rooney

The Centurions Team 1 is finally here in EA FC 24, heralding the start of the in-game new promo and features a number of upgraded players with a fair few ICON cards as well. Big names such as Gullit, Jairzinho, and Rooney headline the roster with other non-ICON cards for Pedri, Rashford, and others who pack quite the punch.

The Centurions promo that has replaced Trailblazers was slated to bring a whole range of special cards to EA FC 24 Ultimate team. The new series is all about the top performers in the world of football, who have done a lot over their stellar careers. This article goes everything you need to know about the Team 1 release.

Everything you need to know about the Centurions Team 1 roster in EA FC 24

As the name suggests, Centurions cards commemorate high-achieving footballers who have appeared in 100+ matches, scored 100+ goals, and more. The promo from previous games has made a comeback in EA Sports' new generation of games with a bang, living up to the hype.

While a number of current male and female players such as Popp, Geyoro, Pedri, Rashford, and Mendi have received some much-needed boosted cards, the highlights are, of course, the ICON cards that feature players such as Rooney, Gullit, and others.

Expand Tweet

Here is the full roster for the Centurions Team 1, including six ICON cards, with their upgraded Overall ratings:

Gullit: 91

Jairzinho: 90

Smith: 90

Rooney: 89

Koeman: 89

Gattuso: 87

Popp: 90

Geyoro: 89

Pedri: 89

Rashford: 88

Tomori: 86

Mendy: 85

Andrich: 85

Muniain: 84

Simon: 83

Gullit, Jairzinho, Smith, and Popp are the only cards in the Centurions Team 1 roster to have at least a 90 overall rating, making them quite desirable for any Ultimate Team squad's forward line. Rooney's 89-rated ICON card will also be quite popular for fans looking to get their hands on an upgraded card featuring the Manchester United legend.

There are some great defenders also included in the squad, with ICONs Koeman and Gattuso getting 89 and 87-rated cards, respectively. Other cards to look out for include Rashford's 88-rated Centurions card. Although not technically part of the Centurions Team 1, Odegaard's 90-rated card will be in high demand as he gets his dedicated SBC.