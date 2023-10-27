The Centurions promo is currently live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard receiving the first player SBC of the event. The Norwegian maestro has been among the most influential midfielders in the Premier League over the last two years, and his performances have been recognized with this latest special version.

The Centurions promo is aimed at providing boosted versions to some of the most accomplished players in the sport today, as well as a few legends with extremely illustrious careers.

With Ødegaard being a world-class talent and one of Arsenal's leading contributors during their title charge last season, he truly deserves this SBC item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The Centurions Martin Ødegaard SBC is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

After an underwhelming few seasons in La Liga, Martin Ødegaard has truly realized his potential in the Premier League with Arsenal. He has risen through their ranks and is now the club captain, leading by example and winning numerous games for the gunners with his playmaking skills. His latest Centurions SBC in EA FC 24 accurately depicts how amazing he is.

The Norwegian international has a base overall rating of 87 in the latest title and has already received an 88-rated in-form version. However, his latest SBC item eclipses his previous cards with a stunning overall rating of 90.

How to complete the Martin Ødegaard Centurions SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC contains four segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each individual squad:

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 300,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the challenging stipulations and the price of Team of the Week players in the current state of the EA FC 24 transfer market.

However, gamers can easily complete the Team of the Week player pick SBC to obtain these items.

Fans who actively participate in various competitive game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Champions will have plenty of fodder to reduce the price of this SBC.

This makes the Martin Ødegaard Centurions card worth unlocking, especially with him receiving a boost to his overall rating, stats, and weak-foot abilities. This results in him being a well-rounded midfielder in the current meta of the game.