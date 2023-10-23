EA FC 24 leak hints at Lionel Messi being part of the Centurions promo

With the second week of Trailblazers coming to an end in EA FC 24, rumors suggest that the Centurions promo will be next in line and will feature a boosted version of Lionel Messi. The Argentine forward is amongst the highest-rated players in the game and is yet to receive a special card, making this the ideal opportunity for the developers to introduce a boosted version.

While not much is known about the rumored Centurions promo, there has been plenty of speculation on social media that suggests that this event will consist of incredible content for Ultimate Team enthusiasts. With players like Lionel Messi being leaked as part of the roster, the community is more hyped than ever.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/ArcadeFUT.

Lionel Messi is rumored to arrive as a Centurions player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Expand Tweet

Despite leaving PSG and joining the MLS side Inter Miami this summer, Lionel Messi is still incredibly high-rated in EA FC 24. While he was downgraded from his FIFA 23 rating of 91, his 90-rated version in the latest title is undoubtedly one of the most overpowered and sought-after attackers in the game. His rumored Centurions card will boost his abilities even further.

If leaks are to be believed, not only will the upcoming Centurions event consist of a roster of special cards, but it will also have the very first promo Icon versions of the year. The promo is also rumored to introduce several new Evolutions, much to the delight of gamers who want to grind Ultimate Team and upgrade their players.

What will Centurions Lionel Messi look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, ArcadeFUT predicts that the former FC Barcelona forward will be 91-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 82

Shooting: 89

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 34

Physicality: 67

With how overpowered and agile his base version is in the current meta of the game, this leaked Centurions version has the potential to rival the best attackers in EA FC 24. He possesses impeccable dribbling, shooting, and passing capabilities, as well as some of the most effective PlayStyles in the game. This makes him the ideal candidate to headline such a hyped promo roster.

With players like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo already being part of promo rosters in Ultimate Team, a special version of the Argentine maestro will definitely be the dream for footballing fans worldwide.