EA FC 24 leak hints at the Centurions promo arriving in Ultimate Team

With the second week of the Trailblazers event yet to begin in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a new leak has hinted at Centurions being the next promo. This is a returning concept from FIFA 23, and with how overpowered the players were then, fans will have high expectations of how EA Sports will execute it this time round.

Last year, the promo stood true to its name and featured players with illustrious careers and significant achievements in the sport. The roster included legendary athletes like Neymar and Zlatan, as well as underrated local heroes who stuck by their clubs, like Joaquin and James Milner. With Centurions being rumored to return in EA FC 24, fans will be eager to learn more about what it could offer.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/Runtheiconmarkt.

Centurions has been leaked as an upcoming promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The ongoing Trailblazers promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has quickly become a fan-favorite due to the overpowered nature of the players on offer. While the second week is yet to begin, leakers have already hinted at the next event in line, with Centurions being rumored to return.

This was a popular and well-executed promo last year in FIFA 23, and the leak has caused a lot of hype amongst the online playerbase.

What will the Centurions promo in EA FC 24 include?

While not much has been revealed about the promo's concept or the identity of the players featured in it, leaks suggest that it will include new versions of Icons. The Icon roster has been completely overhauled in the latest title. It has returned to the old system followed by 'Legends' in earlier games, providing them with one version instead of three.

This provides EA Sports with more room to release more special cards for Icons over the course of the year, and if leaks are to be believed, the Centurions promo will be the first instance.

The leak also suggests that the event will focus heavily on Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a brand new feature this year. By completing various objectives, it allows gamers to upgrade players from their club that fulfill certain stipulations, and the upcoming promo is rumored to introduce brand new Evo challenges.