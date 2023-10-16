EA FC 24 Laurent Blanc Icon SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the second Icon SBC of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with French defender Laurent Blanc now being up for grabs. The former Manchester United center-back is one of the most overpowered and impressive defenders in the game this year, which makes the latest SBC especially enticing for anyone looking to elevate their roster in Ultimate Team.

The Icon roster has received several changes in the latest title. Not only do these legendary players now give better chemistry links, but they also no longer possess three versions in EA FC 24. Instead, footballers like Laurent Blanc have just one base version, giving them more room for special cards in the future. This makes their current items more rare and desirable.

Icon Laurent Blanc is now available via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Laurent Blanc has been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team since the inception of Legends and Icons, which is a testament to how impressive his career and reputation were. He is just as capable on the virtual pitch as he was at the peak of his career, making him one of the best defenders in EA FC 24 and boosting the value of his Icon card.

Not only does he possess the stats and domineering physical stature needed to be an elite-tier defender, but he also has some of the most desirable PlayStyles in the game. PlayStyles are a new addition to EA FC 24 that elevates players' abilities and helps them outperform their attributes.

How to complete the Laurent Blanc Icon SBC in EA FC 24?

Similar to the David Beckham SBC, this challenge also consists of a number of segments. It has eight squads in total, each with its own pack rewards and unique stipulations. These are the specific requirements of each segment:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Le President

Players from OM: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Les Bleus

Players from France: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

League Powerhouse

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 400,000 coins. This is similar to what he is worth in the transfer market, making this SBC rather confusing for those wondering about the value it offers.

However, most players already have plenty of fodder players in their club through packs obtained from other game modes, which can help them obtain Laurent Blanc for much cheaper, making the SBC worthwhile overall.