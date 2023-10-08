EA FC 24 David Beckham Icon SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the very first Icon player SBC of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with David Beckham up for grabs. The English maestro has an incredible version in the latest title and has the stats to be an excellent playmaking midfielder. This makes the latest SBC extremely enticing for gamers looking to add an Icon to their roster. As a matter of fact, Icons have been completely revamped in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Instead of the earlier three versions, they now possess a single base card, giving the developers more options for special cards in the future. David Beckham has an 88-rated base version, which is now available via an SBC for gamers to unlock.

Icon David Beckham is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Icon SBCs have been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team since FIFA 18. Not only do they allow gamers to submit their fodder players in exchange for an overpowered Icon card, but they also provide excellent opportunities for traders to capitalize on the price shifts in the transfer market.

With David Beckham being the first Icon SBC of EA FC 24, the price of fodder players will surely be impacted as well.

How to complete the David Beckham SBC in EA FC 24

The David Beckham SBC is now live (Image via FUTBIN)

This is the most expensive and demanding SBC released so far in the game cycle. This is to be expected considering the value of the tradeable card in the transfer market. It consists of 10 segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements mentioned in each segment:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player quality: Exactly 11

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly 11

On a Loan

Player quality: Exactly Gold

Galacticos

Players from Real Madrid CF: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Top-Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The Class of 92

Players from Manchester United: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Free Kick King

Players from England: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Finesse

Team from La Liga EA Sports: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League legend

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 410,000 coins, which is slightly higher than what the tradeable version of David Beckham is worth in the EA FC 24 transfer market. This adversely affects the overall value of the SBC, as gamers can simply purchase the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar instead of using their coins and tradeable assets on an untradeable SBC.