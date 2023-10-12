EA FC 24 Bruiser Wingback Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

EA Sports has finally released a new set of Evolutions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Bruiser Wingback being the latest free Evolution. While the Pacey Winger Evolution requires gamers to use either 50,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points, this one is free of cost, boosting its popularity and making it the go-to choice for free-to-play gamers.

As the name of the Evolution suggests, it allows gamers to level up a full-back on the virtual pitch and elevate their style of play with the Bruiser PlayStyle. However, there are multiple stipulations and restrictions that fans must keep in mind when choosing the player they wish to evolve through the Bruiser Wingback Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Bruiser Wingback Evolution is can now be completed for free in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

In a way, Bruiser Wingback is similar to the two Golden Glowup Evolution segments released at the start of the game. Both Evo processes allow gamers to upgrade cards to the status of Gold. While Golden Glowup offered fans the opportunity to improve Bronze central midfielders to the Gold tier, the latest free Evolution upgrades a Silver full-back to the Gold tier in EA FC 24.

What are the upgrades provided to players in this Evolution?

Not only does the player in question receive the Bruiser PlayStyle and a high defensive workrate, they also receive the following boosts to their attributes:

Overall: +9

Pace: +3

Passing: +5

Physicality: +10

Dribbling: +5

Defending: +10

With such impressive upgrades across the board, this Evo process will undoubtedly be useful in turning some hidden gems and Silver beasts into top-tier meta options in the current meta of EA FC 24.

How to upgrade your player through the Bruiser Wingback Evolution?

The player must meet the following criteria in EA FC 24:

Overall rating: Maximum 74

Pace: Maximum 85

Physicality: Maximum 75

Position: RB

No CB alternate position

With such extreme boosts on offer, it comes as no surprise that the process of evolving the player will also be challenging. Similar to previous Evolutions, this process also consists of separate steps, including two upgrade tiers:

Level 1

Assist five goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi Pro Difficulty (Rivals and Champions) with the player in your starting 11

Win five games in Squad Battles on Min. Semi Pro Difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) with the player in your starting 11

Play seven Games in the LFF: Evo Lounge with the player in your starting 11

Level 2

Play three games in LFF Evo Friendlies with the player in your starting 11

Assist five goals with the player in your starting 11 in Squad Battles (or Rivals and Champions) on min. Semi Pro Difficulty

Win five games in Squad Battles on Min. Semi Pro Difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) with the player in your starting 11

While this is certainly a time-consuming and difficult process, especially for those in higher divisions in the Division Rivals ladder, it is undoubtedly a worthwhile endeavor considering the rewards on offer.