All available EA FC 24 Evolutions: Challenges, requirements, upgrades, and more

With content creators being able to stream EA FC 24 Ultimate Team gameplay due to the Creator Access system, fans now have some insight into the new Evolutions feature and its requirements. There are multiple active Evolutions systems at launch, each featuring unique stipulations and challenges while offering a wide range of upgrades.

Evolutions is a brand-new addition to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to level up specific players from their squad by completing in-game challenges. However, not all cards are eligible for these enticing upgrades.

Every Evolution has a specific set of restrictions and requirements that a player must abide by to be eligible.

There are multiple sets of Evolutions live in EA FC 24 at launch

Since Evolutions is a brand-new feature, it will attract a large portion of the EA FC 24 playerbase in the early days of the game cycle.

Fans will be curious to learn more about the types of players they can try to upgrade as soon as they get their hands on the game. They will be pleased to know that they can choose from a pool of six different sets of Evolutions at launch itself.

Welcome to Evolutions

This is the introductory segment, giving gamers a taste of what they can expect from this new feature in EA FC 24. It is free and will be available for 43 days. It has the following requirements:

OVR: Maximum 80

Pace: Maximum 90

Defending: Maximum 80

Here are the challenges and upgrades on offer:

Level 1 : Play one Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrade: Pace +1, Dribbling +1

: Play one Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrade: Pace +1, Dribbling +1 Level 2: Play one Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrade: OVR +1, Passing +1, Physicality +1

Founders Evolution

With Welcome Back packs being replaced with Founder Status rewards in EA FC 24, gamers will now receive one free paid Evolution that they can work towards. Here are the requirements:

Position: ST

Player Quality: Rare

OVR: 75-83

Pace: Maximum 91

Physicality: Maximum 85

Dribbling: Maximum 83

Here are the challenges and their upgrades:

Level 1 : Win two Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrade: OVR +1, Pace +3, Shooting: +3

: Win two Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrade: OVR +1, Pace +3, Shooting: +3 Level 2: Win four Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrade: OVR +1, Weak foot +1, Dribbling +3, Physicality +3

Relentless Winger

This Evolution will only be available for 19 days in EA FC 24. It is the first one to feature a paid version, where gamers can use 50,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points to level up. Here are the requirements:

Position: LW

Positions: Maximum 3

OVR: Max 79

Pace: Max 91

Shooting: Max 79

Dribbling: Max 82

Physicality: Max 79

Here are the challenges and the upgrades:

Level 1 : Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty. Play five Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +1, Shooting +7, Playstyle: Relentless

: Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty. Play five Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +1, Shooting +7, Playstyle: Relentless Level 2 : Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Win two Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Play five Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +2, Position RW, Passing +7

: Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Win two Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Play five Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +2, Position RW, Passing +7 Level 3: Score and assist using your active EVO player in two squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Win two Rivals/Champions matches using your active EVO player. Play five Rivals/Champions matches using your active EVO player. Upgrades: OVR +3, Pace +4, Dribbling +7

Pacey Protector

This Evolution is also free and will be available in EA FC 24 for the next 19 days. Here are the requirements:

Position: CB

OVR: Max 80

Pace: Max 65

Passing: Max 75

Defending: Max 84

Physicality: Max 84

Here are the challenges and upgrades:

Level 1 : Win two Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +1, Pace +7, Passing +3, Defending +3

: Win two Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +1, Pace +7, Passing +3, Defending +3 Level 2: Win three Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +1, Pace +8, Passing +3, Physicality +5

Golden Glowup

Expand Tweet

This is a two-tiered Evolution that allows gamers to upgrade Bronzes to Golds in EA FC 24. Similar to other EVOs, it can be completed in Squad battles, Rivals, or Champions and is free. Here are the requirements for the first tier:

Position: CM

OVR: Max 64

Pace: Max 75

Shooting: Max 65

Dribbling: Max 70

Defending: Max 65

Physicality: Max 73

Here are the challenges and rewards for the first segment:

Level 1 : Play one Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +8, Pace +5, Shooting +16, Passing +14

: Play one Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +8, Pace +5, Shooting +16, Passing +14 Level 2: Win three Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +8, Dribbling +16, Defending +15, Physicality +12

Here are the requirements for the second tier in EA FC 24:

Evolutions 1

Position: CM

OVR: Max 80

Pace: Max 80

Shooting: Max 81

Dribbling: Max 86

Defending: Max 80

Here are the challenges and upgrades for it:

Level 1 : Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) in Semi Pro difficulty. Play five Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +1, Tiki Taka playstyle, Passing +3, Defending +3

: Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) in Semi Pro difficulty. Play five Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Upgrades: OVR +1, Tiki Taka playstyle, Passing +3, Defending +3 Level 2 : Score two goals from outside the box using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player. Upgrades: OVR +1, Shooting +3, Dribbling +3

: Score two goals from outside the box using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player. Upgrades: OVR +1, Shooting +3, Dribbling +3 Level 3: Assist five goals using your active EVO player in Rivals or Champions. Win five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player. Upgrades: OVR +2, Pinged Pass playstyle, Pace +1, Physicality +3

With so many exciting upgrades to work towards in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions, fans will have plenty to grind for in EA FC 24.