EA FC 24 Centurions Box to Box Midfielder Evolutions guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

With the Centurions promo being in full swing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the developers have taken the community by surprise by releasing the Centurions Box to Box Midfielder Evolutions on the very first day of the event. This is the latest paid EVO released this year and is also the most expensive compared to the previous iterations.

Evolutions are an exciting addition to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, giving gamers the opportunity to upgrade players from their club by completing certain challenges on the virtual pitch.

That said, these players must meet some specific requirements to be eligible, and the latest Centurions Box to Box Evolutions features the most impressive player pool yet.

The Centurions Box to Box Evolutions path is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Midfielders are the core of any footballing lineup, orchestrating attacking plays while helping out the backline during defensive scenarios. The Centurions Box to Box Midfielder Evolutions helps gamers obtain the perfect all-rounder for their EA FC 24 squad, but the challenge comes at a rather hefty cost.

This is the most expensive EVO released so far in the game cycle. To unlock the challenges in this set, fans will have to pay either 150,000 coins or 2,000 FC Points, which is much more than previously released Evolutions like Trailblazer Striker and Pacey Winger.

What are the requirements to be eligible for the Centurions Box to Box Midfielder Evolutions?

These are the requirements mentioned in the latest Evolutions:

Position: CM

Overall: Max 84

Pace: Max 89

Shooting: Max 81

Defending: Max 82

Physical: Max 82

Number of PlayStyles: Max 7

This allows fans to upgrade players like Marcos Llorente and Aurelien Tchouameni.

How to complete the Centurions Box to Box Midfielders Evolutions in EA FC 24?

The EVO path consists of three levels, each with different challenges and upgrades on offer.

Level 1

Upgrades:

OVR +1

Shooting +3

Dribbling +3

Physical +3

Attacking Workrate: High

PlayStyle: Relentless

Challenges:

Win 20 Squad Battles Matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Assist 20 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Level 2

Upgrades:

OVR +1

Pace: +3

Passing: +3

PlayStyle: Bruiser

Challenges:

Win 10 Squad Battles Matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Assist 30 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Level 3

Upgrades:

Defending: +3

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Defensive Workrate: High

Challenges:

Win 10 Squad Battles Matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Score 10 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

These challenges will elevate your chosen player to a whole new level in-game in the current meta of EA FC 24.