EA FC 24 Radioactive promo release date and time across all regions confirmed

The Radioactive promo is confirmed to make an appearance in EA FC 24, and EA Sports has announced the date and time its cards will be released. The time is visible to anyone who tries to access the loading screen. Like the other ongoing series, the upcoming promo is also going to be a fresh entrant in Ultimate Team.

It's hard to predict which items will be introduced in packs as part of the Radioactive event over the next few days. That is because EA Sports hasn't dropped a single hint about any of the upcoming items under this promo. Having said that, EA FC 24 players can find the release date for this series below.

EA FC 24 Radioactive promo release date

The upcoming promo will go live on Friday, December 1, 2023, and will directly replace the ongoing Thunderstruck event. Its cards will be added to various packs, but players will also be able to obtain them through different SBCs and objectives. Interestingly enough, all of this promo's Team 1 items have been leaked online by Fut Sheriff on X, and they include some terrific names like Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.

That said, it's best not to draw any conclusions ahead of time regarding what items might arrive in this title.

EA FC 24 Radioactive promo release time

The Black Friday Thunderstruck promo was an interesting release, as its cards were available three hours ahead of the usual schedule EA Sports follows. With the Radioactive promo, this studio will be reverting to its usual timing. The new cards will be launched at 6 pm UK time.

Players in the United States can get access starting at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, whereas Indians will need to wait until 11:30 pm IST. Players in other regions can find out when the title is coming out in their area by using any of these times as a reference and then converting it to their local time.

It will be interesting to see what kind of popularity the upcoming promo will have among the community. The new cards will offer boosted chemistry points that could make them really useful in squad building.