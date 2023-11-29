All EA FC 24 Radioactive promo player leaks featuring Lionel Messi

EA FC 24 could introduce Lionel Messi's first promo card this year once Radioactive goes live in Ultimate Team. However, the Argentine isn't the only one reportedly set to receive a new version. According to traders and reliable leaker ASY, the promo could feature other amazing items. This information has been shared on X unofficially, but it could be very helpful for the community.

EA Sports has been tight-lipped about what's coming after the Thunderstruck promo. However, it was leaked earlier that Radioactive will be the next special set of cards. The promo will reportedly be making its Ultimate Team debut, so it's hard to make too many predictions.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Radioactive players, including Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi remains a favorite of the EA FC 24 community despite getting an in-game nerf in pace. His new playstyle+ is extremely viable in the right hands, and a possible promo card will certainly make things even better.

All Radioactive items

Xherdan Shaqiri

Riqui Puig

Ivan Perisic

Moises Caicedo

Teemu Pukki

Nani

Timothy Weah

Josko Gvardiol

Przemyslaw Frankowski

Noussair Mazraoui

Nikola Milenkovic

Frank Kessie

Boulaye Dia

Carlos Vela

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Asisat Oshoala

Dominik Szoboszlai

Wilfried Zaha

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Anderson Talisca

Christian Eriksen

Milan Skriniar

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Ronald Araujo

N'Golo Kante

Federico Valverde

Lionel Messi

Karim Benzema

While Messi will be high on the wishlists of many EA FC 24 players, there are some more notable names that are excellent. Karim Benzema has been incredible in Ultimate Team thus far, and Radioactive could feature his first promo version as well. Valverde is another name that could be incredibly valuable.

The defensive duo of N'Golo Kante and Ronald Araujo could be perfect for anyone looking for defensive reinforcements.

It's worth noting that some of these cards won't be available in any pack. They will either be introduced with SBCs, or players will be able to unlock them from objectives. How many of these leaked names ultimately make it to the official release remains to be seen.