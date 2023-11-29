EA FC 24 Radioactive promo leaks: Lionel Messi and Federico Valverde to get special cards

The Radioactive promo is set to arrive soon in EA FC 24, and Lionel Messi and Federico Valverde are expected to get special cards in Ultimate Team. While EA Sports has not made any official announcements regarding this, reliable content specialist FUT Zone shared the information on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Radioactive promo is a new entry in Ultimate Team, as it has never been available in the previous FIFA games. As a result, it's hard to predict what kind of items it could feature, and EA Sports has been tight-lipped so far. However, thanks to the leaks, EA FC 24 players can start saving their resources for the potential Lionel Messi and Federico Valverde items.

Expected EA FC 24 Radioactive promo release date

Expand Tweet

Currently, EA FC 24 players can enjoy the Thunderstruck promo that has introduced two sets of special cards. With Black Friday ending, these items will become unavailable in packs starting Friday, December 1. This will likely be when the Radioactive promo goes live in Ultimate Team.

Social media rumors have hinted at the upcoming promo replacing Thunderstruck. That said, readers are requested to wait for the final confirmation from EA Sports before drawing any definitive conclusions about the release date. You can follow Sportskeeda and the game's official X accounts for the latest information.

Lionel Messi and Federico Valverde's Radioactive promo items could be in high demand

Expand Tweet

Since there's no official information, it's hard to say what Messi and Valverde's upcoming promo cards might look like. However, it's safe to assume both will be quite expensive in EA FC 24. Moreover, this could be the first time Messi is being included in a promo and getting a special version in Ultimate Team.

Both are also excellent performers on the current meta, thanks to their stats and playstyles. The upcoming versions could get some big boosts, allowing for more competitive use of the items. Both cards are expected to be available in packs, and players are likely going to find them in the Ultimate Team market as well.