How will EA FC 24 Thunderstruck players get upgrade?

The Thunderstruck promo is the latest addition to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it has introduced two sets of unique cards for players to get. While one set includes special cards of regular footballers, the other features retired legends. These items not only have boosted stats and overalls but also the chance to grow in the future.

All Thunderstruck promo items can improve upon fulfilling certain conditions, and this will be directly related to the football clubs associated with the cards. The items of active footballers will be represented by their current clubs. As for the icons, they have been assigned to one of their former clubs. The boosts will be directly associated with how each card's club performs in real life, and the boosts will be applied accordingly in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Thunderstruck players upgrade conditions

Regarding potential upgrades, all the cards will rely on their clubs and respective domestic league fixtures. However, the special cards of active footballers will have more considerable growth potential compared to the icons.

Expand Tweet

For active footballers, four domestic fixtures will be included, and there will be three levels of upgrades.

Level 1: Win 1 out of 4 fixtures - +1 inform upgrade.

Win 1 out of 4 fixtures - +1 inform upgrade. Level 2 : Win 2 out of 4 fixtures - +2 playstyles.

: Win 2 out of 4 fixtures - +2 playstyles. Level 3: Win 3 out of 4 fixtures - +1 inform upgrade.

When it comes to the icons, there will be two levels of upgrades. For them, the next four domestic fixtures will also be considered.

Level 1: Win 1 out of 4 fixtures - +1 playstyle.

Win 1 out of 4 fixtures - +1 playstyle. Level 2: Win 3 out of 4 fixtures - +1 inform upgrade.

It's worth noting that the first fixture for many clubs has already occurred. While a few have managed to secure the first upgrade, special cards like Bernardo Silva, Ronaldinho, and Frenkie De Jong are yet to start securing upgrades. Their respective clubs drew the first fixture, meaning they could end up missing out on at least one upgrade level.

Most Thunderstruck promo cards are currently available in packs you can open in Ultimate Team. This includes packs you can earn from different modes and options you can purchase directly from the store.

Additionally, Frenkie De Jong, Kenny Dalglish, and Memphis Depay promo cards can be unlocked by completing their respective SBCs in EA FC 24. More cards are also expected to be added via challenges in the coming days. As for the upgrades, EA FC 24 players must wait to find out when the first set of updates will be implemented to the Thunderstruck items.