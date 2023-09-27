5 best Career Mode formations in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 is now available around the globe. With Career Mode arguably being the most popular offline game mode in the series, it has received some massive improvements in this title. Since the franchise has been rebranded, EA Sports has gone all in and provided fans with the most authentic and immersive football simulation experience, which is best showcased in Career Mode.

While there are a plethora of returning users who are experienced and know how to succeed in the game's virtual footballing world, there are also several newcomers who need guidance in the early stages of their Career Mode journey in EA FC 24. Knowing the right formations can be an absolute game changer, especially with how sophisticated and realistic the latest title is.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Most overpowered formations to use in Career Mode in EA FC 24

1) 4-3-3 (4)

The tried and tested classic from the very early days of the franchise is yet again overpowered in the new meta of EA FC 24. The 4-3-3 (4) consists of a striker and two wingers in attack, with two central midfielders and a central attacking midfielder in the middle of the park. This provides gamers with an extremely balanced approach.

The current meta of the game heavily relies on wing-play and crosses, especially with defending being much more manual and difficult. The 4-3-3 (4) is the perfect foil for such an approach on the virtual pitch.

2) 4-4-2

This is another fan favorite and one of the most popular formations in real-life football. The reason for its success lies in its simplicity, as it is one of the most basic yet effective tactical approaches in the sport. The setup is simple: there are two strikers to support each other, two wide midfielders to provide width, and two central midfielders to orchestrate the attack and help out in defense.

Similar to the 4-3-3 (4), this formation is excellent for the wing-play and crossing meta of EA FC 24. Not only will the wide midfielders help with the cut-backs and far-post crosses, but there are now two strikers in the box to aim the cross at. The two marksmen also complement each other effectively to form a lethal partnership.

3) 4-3-2-1

The 4-3-2-1 was the most popular formation in FIFA 23, with almost every competitive player opting to choose between this and the 5-4-1 for the best possible results. While its viability has suffered in EA FC 24 due to certain changes in the formation's defensive performance, it is still as viable as ever in attack.

The most important thing to remember when using this formation is to select the right players for the right positions.

Two of the three attackers have to possess the pace to stay forward and make the necessary runs, while one needs to have some defensive abilities to track back when the ball is lost. One of the three midfielders also needs to be capable during offensive plays, as he will be helping out the three attackers.

4) 4-3-1-2

Narrow formations are always popular with fans due to their direct and passing-based attacking approach. Creating triangles all over the pitch with passing maneuvers and blitzing past the defense is extremely easy with a formation this compact. EA FC 24 boasts the perfect meta for such offensive tactics on the virtual pitch.

This is the first formation in this list where the fullbacks play just as important a role as the forwards. With the formation being narrow and not possessing any wingers or wide midfielders, the fullbacks are responsible for providing the width during attacking plays, and they should be comfortable on the ball with decent pace, passing, and dribbling abilities.

5) 5-2-1-2

This is definitely the most defense-oriented formation in this list, which could possibly be a necessity for beginners in EA FC 24 due to the difficult defensive mechanics. Even the most seasoned veterans are currently struggling to get used to the new defensive system. Having five defenders is the perfect way to counter any deficiencies in defensive skill.

This formation is extremely similar to the 4-3-1-2, but with one central midfielder being converted to a center-back. The wingbacks will once again play an important role, as they will play even further up the pitch in comparison with the 4-3-1-2.