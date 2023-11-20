5 best EA FC 24 Base Hero player cards to use

In the vast world of EA FC 24, securing powerful player cards is the key to assembling the ultimate team. Most players are categorized and ranked by their overall ratings and PlayStyles.

Among the choices available, Base Hero cards stand out as game-changers. These cards pay tribute to past legendary players who etched their names in football history. This article lists five of the best Base Hero cards in EA FC 24.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best Base Hero player cards in EA FC 24

1) Claudio Marchisio

Base Hero card Claudio Marchisio in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defensive Work Rate - High

- High PlayStyles - Long Ball Pass, Intercept, Anticipate, Flair, Press Proven

Hailing from Juventus' youth system, Marchisio's card reflects a midfield maestro's finesse. This card's passing and dribbling contribute greatly to making offensive plays.

His adaptability across various midfield roles, reminiscent of the versatile Marco Tardelli, makes his card an asset in diverse team formations. His presence in major tournaments and 55 caps for Italy underscores his significance on the field.

2) Antonio Di Natale

Base Hero card Antonio Di Natale in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defensive Work Rate - Low

- Low PlayStyles - Chip Shot, Pinged Pass, Flair, Trivela

- Chip Shot, Pinged Pass, Flair, Trivela PlayStyles+ - Finesse Shot

Di Natale's exceptional skill and leadership have led him to success with clubs like Empoli and Udinese. With amazing pace, shooting capabilities, and dribbling stats, the Italian sensation's card reflects his unparalleled goal-scoring prowess.

During his prime years, his scoring ability could rival the giants of today, like Messi and Ronaldo. Antonio Di Natale's impact on Serie A, where he secured top goal scorer awards, remains legendary. Internationally, his 11 goals in 42 appearances for Italy emphasize his contributions.

3) Vincent Kompany

Base Hero card Vincent Kompany in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defensive Work Rate - High

- High PlayStyles - Slide Tackle, Power Shot, Block, Bruiser, Aerial

- Slide Tackle, Power Shot, Block, Bruiser, Aerial PlayStyles+ - Anticipate

A Manchester City icon, Kompany's card embodies leadership and defensive prowess. Leading City to their first Premier League title in 44 years solidified his legendary status. His card holds great defensive capabilities that will strengthen any team's backline.

Vincent Kompany's international career with Belgium culminated in a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, which added to his credentials. His transition into management and subsequent success at Anderlecht and Burnley show his strategic acumen.

4) David Ginola

Base Hero card David Ginola in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 5 Stars

- 5 Stars Skill Moves - 5 Stars

- 5 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defensive Work Rate - Medium

- Medium PlayStyles - Power Shot, Flair, First Touch, Quick Step

- Power Shot, Flair, First Touch, Quick Step PlayStyles+ - Technical

This French forward's card encapsulates a career spanning clubs like Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa. Beyond Ginola's quick pace and goal-scoring on-field brilliance, he became a great football pundit post-retirement. His stint at Match of ze Day on Canal+ showcased his love for the game even beyond playing.

5) Lucimar Ferreira da Silva

Base Hero card Lucio in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defensive Work Rate - High

- High PlayStyles - Slide Tackle, Power Header, Acrobatic, Aerial

- Slide Tackle, Power Header, Acrobatic, Aerial PlayStyles+ - Block

Lucio's card embodies his high level of robustness. The peak defensive stats make the Brazilian center-back a huge aspect of a potential iron wall in any team.

He has had major victories for clubs like Sport Club Internacional, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan, including a treble win with Inter in 2010. His international accolades, winning the World Cup and Confederations Cup, add prestige to his card.

In EA FC 24, the choice of player cards can make or break your team's performance. These five base hero player cards not only offer exceptional in-game abilities but also honor the illustrious careers of these football legends.

Incorporating them into your squad could be the key to unlocking a path to victory in the virtual arena.