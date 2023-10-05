Top 5 CM in EA FC 24 with the highest sprint speed

In the ever-evolving world of EA FC 24, often, the midfield is a crucial position for teams to control and speedy players reign supreme in this area. One category of players, who cover both elements, are collectively known as central midfielders. They possess blistering sprint speed and contribute to many game-changing plays with their unique blend of athleticism and

In EA FC 24, the search for speed has led us to some remarkable talents. Here are the top 5 central midfielders with the highest sprint speeds in the game.

Dunn, Valverde, and other CM with the highest sprint speed in EA FC 24

1) Crystal Dunn

Crystal Dunn in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall Rating - 84

Sprint Speed - 88

Weak Foot - 4 stars

Skill Moves - 4 stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Defence Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Rapid, Quick Step, Relentless

Date of Birth: July 3, 1992

Club: Portland Thorns FC

Achievements: NWSL Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot Winner at the age of 23

Crystal Dunn is known for her speed and skill. Playing for the National Women's Soccer League club, Portland Thorns FC, Dunn has consistently dazzled fans with her ability to outpace opponents and create scoring opportunities. This makes her a valuable asset in EA FC 24.

2) Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall Rating - 88

Sprint Speed - 91

Weak Foot - 4 stars

Skill Moves - 3 stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Defence Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Power Shot, Long Ball Pass, Rapid, Relentless, Trivela

Date of Birth: July 22, 1998

Club: Real Madrid

Notable Attributes: Pace, Stamina, Work Rate, and Shooting Ability

Federico Valverde's reputation as one of the most complete midfielders in the world extends to his impressive sprint speed. The captain of the Uruguay national team is known for his ability to cover ground rapidly, making him a formidable presence in the Real Madrid midfield.

3) Francois-Xavier Fumu Tamuzo

Francois-Xavier Fumu Tamuzo in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall Rating - 63

Sprint Speed - 90

Weak Foot - 2 stars

Skill Moves - 3 stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Defence Work Rate - Low

Playstyles - Quick Step

Date of Birth: April 3, 1995

Club: Laval

Recent Signing: Joined Laval in July 2021

Francois-Xavier Fumu Tamuzo may not be a household name yet, but his sprint speed is turning heads in EA FC 24. A striker for Ligue 2 club Laval, Tamuzo's pace and agility have made him a rising star in the virtual soccer world.

4) Jayden Nelson

Jayden Nelson in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall Rating - 66

Sprint Speed - 89

Weak Foot - 4 stars

Skill Moves - 4 stars

Attack Work Rate - Medium

Defence Work Rate - Medium

Playstyles - Rapid, Flair

Date of Birth: September 26, 2002

Club: Rosenborg

Notable Achievement: Transferred to Eliteserien side Rosenborg in February 2023

Jayden Nelson's move to Rosenborg has brought his electrifying pace to the forefront. As a versatile player, Nelson's ability to sprint past defenders and deliver deadly crosses has made him a key asset for both his team in the real world and virtual soccer enthusiasts.

5) Marcos Llorente

Marcos Llorente in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Overall Rating - 84

Sprint Speed - 91

Weak Foot - 4 stars

Skill Moves - 3 stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Defence Work Rate - Medium

Playstyles - Power Shot, Rapid, Whipped Pass, Quick Step, Relentless

Date of Birth: January 30, 1995

Club: Atletico Madrid

Achievements: La Liga Winner with Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente's journey from Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid has seen him evolve into a versatile and dynamic midfielder. In addition to his tactical prowess, Llorente boasts impressive sprint speed. His ability to transition swiftly from defense to attack has been instrumental in the success of any team he plays in.

Possessing remarkable sprint speed, these central midfielders add excitement and unpredictability to EA FC 24 matches. Whether it's Crystal Dunn's agility, Federico Valverde's endurance, Francois-Xavier Fumu Tamuzo's breakthrough performances, Jayden Nelson's transfer saga, or Marcos Llorente's contributions to Atletico Madrid, they prove that speed remains an essential and consistent attribute in the world of virtual soccer.