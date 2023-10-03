5 best defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for October 2023

In the exciting world of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, having a strong defense can be the key to success. Whether you're playing against your friends or competing in online games, having a solid backline can make all the difference. Defenders today are not only known for their iron wall capabilities but also for their versatility to create chances, make remarkable assists, or score crucial goals. With October 2023 upon us, we will take a look at the five best defenders in the game who can help you keep those clean sheets and shut down your opponents.

Renard, Van Dijk, and three other top defenders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

1) Wendie Renard

Wendie Renard's Ultimate Team card (image via EA Sports)

Wendie Renard is a name that needs no introduction to the world of football. The French center-back has incredible defensive skills and aerial prowess, making her a force to be reckoned with in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Renard's ability to read the game, intercept passes, and win headers in both boxes makes her an invaluable asset to any team.

Position - CB

- CB Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - Medium

Medium Playstyles - Power Header, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Aerial

- Power Header, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Aerial Playstyles plus - Anticipate

2) Irene Paredes

Irene Paredes' Ultimate Team card (image via EA Sports)

Irene Paredes is another defender who shines in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Spanish star has impeccable positioning, and her tackling ability makes her a nightmare for opposing attackers.

Paredes is known for her ability to win crucial duels and deliver the ball effectively from the back to the other half of the field. She's a well-rounded defender who can anchor your defense with ease.

Position - CB

- CB Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defence Work Rate - High

High Playstyles - Power Header, Jockey, Bruiser, Aerial

- Power Header, Jockey, Bruiser, Aerial Playstyles plus - Slide Tackle

3) Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk's Ultimate Team card (image via EA Sports)

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk remains a constant presence among the best defenders in the game. His strength, composure, and excellent reading of the game make him a formidable force in the heart of the defense.

Van Dijk's leadership on the pitch and his ability to make crucial interceptions make him a top choice for any team seeking defensive stability.

Position - CB

- CB Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defence Work Rate - High

High Playstyles - Power Header, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Block, Anticipate, Bruiser

- Power Header, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Block, Anticipate, Bruiser Playstyles plus - Aerial

4) Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias' Ultimate Team card (image via EA Sports)

Ruben Dias has quickly established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the world, and his virtual counterpart in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is no different.

Dias possesses excellent defensive attributes, including tackling, marking, and heading. His ability to organize the defense and make crucial blocks can be a game-changer in tight matches.

Position - CB

- CB Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defence Work Rate - High

High Playstyles - Power Header, Block, Aerial

- Power Header, Block, Aerial Playstyles plus - Bruiser

5) Mapi Leon

Mapi Leon's Ultimate Team card (image via EA Sports)

Mapi Leon is a rising star in the world of women's football, and her presence in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is a testament to her growing reputation. The Spanish player is known for her agility, speed, and tenacity when defending.

Her versatility to play as a full-back or center-back provides tactical flexibility for your team, and she can be a potent presence both defensively and offensively.

Position - CB

- CB Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - High

High Playstyles - Finesse Shot, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Block, Intercept, Slide Tackle

- Finesse Shot, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Block, Intercept, Slide Tackle Playstyles plus - Anticipate

As you build your Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, having a strong defense is crucial to success. The five defenders mentioned above are undoubtedly among the best choices to strengthen your defense and help you achieve victory on the virtual pitch. So, whether you're aiming for a versatile backline or just looking to enhance your defensive options, these players should be your top picks.