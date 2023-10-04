5 best strikers in EA FC 24 with the highest pace

In the virtual world of EA FC 24, where pace often reigns supreme, having a fleet-footed striker can make all the difference in breaking through the opponent's defense. Among the myriad of talented players, some stand out for their lightning-fast speed. This list may have some players with low overall ratings, but their speed easily outmatches some of the well-known stars with higher overall ratings.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the five quickest strikers who possess the highest pace in EA FC 24.

Mbappe, Rafa, and other strikers with the highest pace in EA FC 24

1) Rosemonde Kouassi

Rosemonde Kouassi in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Amenan Joelle Rosemonde Kouassi, known as Rosemonde Kouassi, is a rising star in the virtual football universe. Hailing from the Ivory Coast, she often showcases her electrifying pace while playing as a forward for French Division 1 Feminine club FC Fleury 91 and the Ivory Coast women's national team.

Rosemonde Kouassi's combination of speed and skill makes her a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch.

Overall Rating - 80

Pace - 94

Weak Foot - 4 stars

Skill Moves - 3 stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Technical, Quick Step

2) Meschack Elia

Meschack Elia in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Meschak Elia, the Congolese sensation, is another striker known for his blazing speed. Playing for Swiss Super League club Young Boys and the DR Congo national team, Elia's pace is a game-changer. His accolades include the Best Player award at the 2016 African Nations Championship, a testament to his talent and speed.

Overall Rating - 73

Pace - 95 (+2)

Weak Foot - 4 stars

Skill Moves - 3 stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Rapid

3) Rafa

Rafa Silva in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Portuguese center forward Rafa Silva adds a touch of flair to this list of speedy strikers. A key player for Primeira Liga club Benfica, Silva's ability to outrun defenders and create scoring opportunities is second to none. With a career marked by success, including two Primeira Liga championships, his speed is a vital asset in the virtual world of EA FC 24.

Overall Rating - 83

Pace - 95 (+2)

Weak Foot - 3 stars

Skill Moves - 4 stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Rapid, Flair, First Touch, Quick Step, Trivela, Acrobatic

4) Sirlord Conteh

Sirlord Conteh in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

German striker Sirlord Calvin Conteh brings his pace to the forefront for 2. Bundesliga club SC Paderborn. Despite his relatively recent emergence in professional football, Conteh has made a name for himself with his speed and agility. His journey from 1. FC Magdeburg to SC Paderborn reflects his rapid rise, and his pace continues to trouble virtual defenders in EA FC 24.

Overall Rating - 68

Pace - 97 (+2)

Weak Foot - 2 stars

Skill Moves - 3 stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Rapid, Acrobatic

Playstyle plus - Quick Step

5) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

French prodigy Kylian Mbappe needs no introduction. As one of the best players in the world, his dazzling dribbling abilities and extraordinary speed have made him a household name in both real and virtual football.

Mbappe leads the line for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. Defenders in EA FC 24 have a near-impossible task of keeping up with his lightning-fast runs.

Overall Rating - 91

Pace - 97

Weak Foot - 4 stars

Skill Moves - 5 stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Rapid, Flair, Trivela

Playstyle plus - Quick Step

These five players - Rosemonde Kouassi, Meschack Elia, Rafa Silva, Sirlord Conteh, and Kylian Mbappe - possess incredible pace that adds a thrilling dimension to the game. Whether you're sprinting down the wings or bursting through the middle, these players can leave defenders chasing shadows, ensuring your virtual team scores in style.