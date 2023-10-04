EA FC 24 National Teams: List of all nations present in the game

When it comes to national teams in EA FC 24, there's a wide variety available for the players to choose from. EA Sports might have lost the FIFA license, which has seen them drop the popular tag from the series name. However, the gaming giant has still managed to add a number of licensed national sides from the world of men's and women's football.

Unlike FIFA 23, the scale of national teams so far is limited in EA FC 24. This is due to the absence of an equivalent for the FIFA World Cup mode, which was added as a free DLC in November 2022. However, players can still make the most of a wide selection of choices with authentic details, including original kits and the official rosters.

Complete list of all national teams in EA FC 24

While players can choose between men's and women's national teams, the choices available are far more regarding the male sides. Almost all the big nations from the global football world are present, along with their latest squads.

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil (Authentic kits and badges, generic players)

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

United States

Wales

Similarly, a wide variety of women's national teams are also present in EA FC 24.

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil (Authentic kit and crest with generic players)

Canada

England

France

Germany

Iceland

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

United States

FIFA 23 was massive for national sides, all thanks to the two different World Cups that took place earlier during the last year. No such event is coming up in the next year, but more teams will likely be added in 2024 when the Euros go live. While EA Sports hasn't announced any details until now, a special DLC could be released for the community.

Expand Tweet

Like the previous times of the FIFA World Cup, special cards inspired by the nations playing in the Euros could also be added in the Ultimate Team mode.

While there haven't been any new additions in EA FC 24, certain national teams have been removed:

Australia (men's team)

Austria (men's team)

China PR (both men's and women's teams)

Canada (men's team)

Additionally, Brazil's national side will once again have generic players due to licensing issues. However, all the footballers from the nations mentioned above are present across the different game modes, as they're licensed with their professional clubs.