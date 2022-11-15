How to play with the official Brazil national team in FIFA 23?

The Brazil national team is in a strange spot as far as FIFA 23 is concerned. Due to being incredibly popular in the footballing world, many gamers want to play as the Selecao in the game. There are also several other excellent footballers from the South American nation.

However, the scope for playing with the official squad has been very limited due to licensing issues. Brazil has been present in FIFA 23 from the very start, and players are able to select the team when playing an exhibition match or in a tournament. Unfortunately, the footballers they will be able to play with are not representative of their real-life counterparts.

Thankfully, there are a few ways for players to play with an authentic squad. Using these solutions, players should be able to play as Neymar, Dani Alves, and more across different game modes.

The original Brazil squad has been added to FIFA 23 as part of the FUT World Cup game mode

The main problem with the squad not being authentic has been due to licensing issues. This was the case in FIFA 22, and FIFA 23 was no different. Although the national colors and flags are present, the authentic squad is not. However, things have now changed with the FUT World Cup mode.

Choosing Brazil in the FUT World Cup mode will allow players to enjoy the original squad. It contains all the footballers who have been called to Qatar by Tite, and players will be able to use them in different types of matches. Despite the update, the squad is only available within the FUT World Cup mode, so the new system is limited to a large extent.

However, the system also works across all platforms since the FUT World Cup mode comes directly from EA Sports. Players across current and old-gen consoles have been able to enjoy the squad updates after the patch on November 9.

There are two more ways that players can use the official squad in the game. The long process would be to manually edit the squads from squad transfers. This is possible because all the Brazilian footballers are actually present in the game. They have their official names, stats, and more, which allows players to add them to the national team.

It's a time-consuming task as each footballer has to be added manually, and multiple selections can't be made. However, this only needs to be done once, and it can be used across all modes except for the official game modes. Players will have to save their edits in custom squads so that the changes don't get removed.

Players can also use mods to play with the official Brazil national team in FIFA 23. Modding has allowed players to improve the offerings of the base version of FIFA 23 and bypass some of the licensing restrictions.

However, modding is currently only available to FIFA 23 PC users, and this seems unlikely to change anytime soon. Hence, console users will have to rely on the FUT World Cup mode and manual customizations to enjoy playing with the official Brazil national team.

