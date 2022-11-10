Is the Brazil national team present in FIFA 23?

The Brazil national team has been in a tricky situation related to licenses regarding FIFA 23. To put it simply, the nation is present in the game and is one of the several nations that have been made available to gamers. Footballers from the South American nation are also permitted in the game, yet there has been a massive issue with the national team.

Due to licensing issues, the roster that's been available is made up of fake footballers. While legitimate players are available at their respective clubs, they aren't added to the national setup in the game. As of now, one can use mods or manually update the national team squad.

The fake Brazil national team issue again became a talking point with the release of the FUT World Cup mode. With its introduction, FIFA 23 players will be able to play as any of the 32 qualified nations, including Brazil. Thankfully, there seems to be some solution to the problems created by licensing in the game.

The FUT World Cup mode has finally added the official Brazil national team to FIFA 23

Earlier on November 9, the FUT World Cup mode went live in FIFA 23, as EA Sports introduced a free content update. Players will now be able to pick any of the 32 qualified nations and aim to win the coveted trophy on the virtual platform.

The Brazil national team is quite popular among fans due to how massive the nation is in the footballing world. Serial winners in the past, the Selecaos, will aim to win their sixth trophy in Qatar and break a long wait. Players can do it beforehand in FIFA 23, and thankfully, they can play with the original squad.

The FUT World Cup update has added the authentic side that Tite has picked, and this is the first such instance in the last two years. Players will no longer have to use mods or depend on manual customization to get an official squad that features superstars like Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, and others.

One can play with the original Brazil national team in the standard FUT World Cup mode, allowing players to enjoy the entire tournament. They can take on other nations controlled by AI and write their own stories. Alternatively, one can use the South American nation in the knockout format and play with other FIFA 23 players.

FIFA 23 Brazil national team glitch

The FUT World Cup update has fixed the licensing problem, and players can enjoy the official team. However, there seem to be some major bugs in the game mode, and the Brazil national team suffers from one.

While the update has added real-life players, there needs to be a solution to the selection of the kits. Many players have reported the actual equipment being replaced by that of other nations.

There have been numerous such clips on social media, and it's a bug that will need to be resolved as soon as possible. Playing in the wrong kits will break the immersiveness, which shouldn't have happened in the first place.

