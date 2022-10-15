FIFA 23 national teams: Complete list of all nations present in the game

FIFA 23 boasts a variety of national teams. The title features both men's and women's teams, and players can choose between them depending on the game mode they want to play.

FIFA 23 is the franchise's last game under the iconic name, as the license between FIFA and EA Sports will expire next year. EA Sports has already announced that a World Cup mode will be available for the men's and women's national teams.

While most national teams have been retained from previous versions of FIFA, a few more have been added to the latest iteration. There have also been some removals due to licenses and other factors.

FIFA 23 has more than 50 licensed national teams spread across men's and women's football

Men's football

The men's national teams in FIFA 23 come with updated squads. They can be selected from the 'International' tab in different game modes during squad selection.

These national teams can be used for exhibition kick-offs and even in custom tournaments. With the upcoming addition of the World Cup mode, more nations are likely to be added to this version of the game.

Here's a complete list of all the men's national teams that are available in FIFA 23 right now:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil (Authentic kits and badges, generic players)

Canada

China PR

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

United States

Wales

One notable absence from the list is Russia, which has been removed due to the country's ongoing geo-political conflict with Ukraine.

It remains to be seen if Russia will be added to the game in future patches to keep the authenticity of the FIFA World Cup mode intact.

Women's football

EA Sports forayed into women's football in 2016, but it did not add club teams to the franchise.

Women club teams will be included for the first time in FIFA 23 with the addition of the Barclays WSL and D1 Arkema. The teams will be usable in game modes like Kick Off, Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Online Friendlies, and Tournaments. There are currently 24 club teams available for selection.

There are also some exciting women's national teams in the game. Just like the men's national teams, they can be selected from the 'International' tab during squad selection in different game modes.

Here's a complete list of all the women's national teams that are available in FIFA 23 right now:

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil (Authentic kit and crest with generic players)

Canada

China PR

England

France

Germany

Iceland

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

United States

It remains to be seen which women's national teams will be added as post-launch content.

EA Sports has announced that the FIFA Women's World Cup will also be added to the game. However, it hasn't disclosed the dates of the mode. Many expect it to arrive right before the tournament kicks off in Qatar.

