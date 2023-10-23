5 best EA FC 24 players with highest physicality

In the virtual universe of EA FC 24, players with remarkable physicality have a special place in players' hearts. These footballers are frequently offered a competitive advantage as they are recognized for their stamina, leaps, and general physical prowess.

This applies not only to the offensive side of the field but also to the defensive areas. The ability to hold themselves in various situations, especially during one-on-ones, while holding the line of defense is crucial.

In this article, we'll look at five EA FC 24 players who stand out for their extraordinary physical potential on the field.

Five players with the best physical stats in EA FC 24

1) Palhinha

Palhinha in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - CDM

CDM Physicality - 89

89 Playstyle - Long Ball Pass, Slide Tackle

Long Ball Pass, Slide Tackle Playstyle Plus - Bruiser

Joao Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Goncalves, the 28-year-old Portuguese international who plays for Premier League club Fulham, is a force to be reckoned with in the role of a defensive midfielder.

Palhinha's physicality is a key attribute, as he excels at ball recovery, tackles, and overall midfield dominance. His presence on the field is a testament to his exceptional strength and stamina.

2) Lena Oberdorf

Lena Oberdorf in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - CDM

CDM Physicality - 89

89 Playstyle - Power Shot, Long Ball Pass, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Press Proven

Power Shot, Long Ball Pass, Intercept, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Press Proven Playstyle Plus - Bruiser

Lena Oberdorf, at the age of 21, is a rising star in women's football. This German professional footballer, who primarily plays as a midfielder for VFL Wolfsburg and the German national team, is known for her versatility.

Her ability to play multiple positions, including center-back, left-back, defensive midfielder, and central midfielder, showcases her remarkable physicality and adaptability on the field. Oberdorf is considered one of the most promising young talents in the game.

3) Christiane Endler

Christiane Endler in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - GK

GK Physicality - 89

89 Playstyle - Cross Claimer

Christiane Endler, a Chilean professional footballer, is a powerhouse in women's football. The 32-year-old experienced goalkeeper plays for the Division 1 Feminine club Lyon and represents the Chilean national team.

Endler's physicality shines through her incredible agility, commanding presence in the penalty area, and exceptional diving abilities. Her strong physique and quick reflexes make her one of the best female goalkeepers in the world, earning her recognition as the Best FIFA Goalkeeper in 2021.

4) Alisson

Alisson in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - GK

GK Physicality - 90

90 Playstyle - Cross Claimer, Far Throw, Rush Out

Known as Alisson Becker or simply Alisson, this 31-year-old goalkeeper is a stalwart for Premier League club Liverpool and the Brazilian national team. His physicality is a defining aspect of his game. He is also renowned for his extraordinary shot-stopping abilities, exceptional distribution, and composure in one-on-one situations.

His physical prowess has been instrumental in Liverpool's success and has perfectly translated in his EA FC 24 stats, including Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup victories.

5) Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - GK

GK Physicality - 90

90 Playstyle - Cross Claimer, Far Throw

Thibaut Nicolas Marc Courtois, a 31-year-old Belgian goalkeeper, is a dominant presence. He plays for La Liga club Real Madrid and represents the Belgium national team. He is known for his incredible reflexes, acrobatic saves, and authoritative command of the penalty area, which shows greatly in the game.

His imposing physicality has earned him numerous accolades, including three Ricardo Zamora Trophies, the Premier League Golden Glove, and recognition as the third-best goalkeeper of the decade (2011–2020) by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).