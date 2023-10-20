5 EA FC 24 players with the highest heading accuracy

In EA FC 24, heading accuracy is a skill that can be the difference between scoring a crucial goal and missing an opportunity, whether it is the recieving end of a cross or set piece. This skill doesn't shine only in the offensive area, it is also key to making precise defensive aerial clearances. The title is known for its roster of top-tier talent, including players with exceptional heading accuracy.

In this article, we'll introduce you to the top 5 EA FC 24 players who are the best with aerials, showcasing their remarkable abilities on the virtual pitch.

Five EA FC 24 players with the best heading accuracy

5) Ada Hegerberg

Ada Hegerberg in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - ST

- ST Heading Accuracy - 92

Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg is a 28-year-old Norwegian striker who plays for the Division 1 Feminine club, Lyon, and the Norway national team. Her heading accuracy, coupled with her speed and precision, makes her a true threat inside the penalty box. She has 278 career goals in 329 appearances.

Her playstyle Aerial helps her win duels in the air, emphasizing her heading accuracy as a threat.

4) Luuk de Jong

Luuk de Jong in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - ST

- ST Heading Accuracy - 93

Hailing from the Netherlands, Luuk de Jong is a versatile striker who also captains Eredivisie club, PSV Eindhoven. He's scored 194 career goals in 480 appearances. The 33-year-old's ability to win aerial duels and convert headers has earned him a reputation as one of the best players in EA FC 24.

Luuk de Jong's playstyles Power Header and Aerial make him a menacing offensive monster.

3) Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - ST

- ST Heading Accuracy - 93

The Australian sensation, Sam Kerr, is a 30-year-old forward who plays for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League and captains the Australia women's national team, the Matildas. Her heading prowess, combined with her speed and agility, makes her a formidable force in the air. She has 275 career goals in 437 appearances.

Sam Kerr possesses Power Header as her Playstyle Plus, which makes her a scary opponent to deal with. This is enhanced even further with her Aerial and Acrobatic Playstyle.

2) Wendie Renard

Wendie Renard in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - CB

- CB Heading Accuracy - 94

Wendie Therese Renard, a 33-year-old French professional footballer, is not just a strong defender, but also an incredible asset in attack. She captains both Division 1 Feminine club, Lyon, and the France national team. The only defender on this list has heading accuracy that often leads to her scoring vital goals from set pieces. She has 129 career goals in 462 appearances.

Her heading accuracy is enhanced and more impactful with her playstyles, Aerial and Power Header.

1) Alexandra Popp

Alexandra Popp in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

Position - ST

- ST Heading Accuracy - 94

Topping our list is German striker Alexandra Popp. The 32-year-old is a prominent figure in the football world, and plays for the Frauen-Bundesliga club, VfL Wolfsburg, and the German national team. Known for her clinical heading ability, Popp's presence in the box is a constant threat to any defense. She has 221 career goals in 437 appearances.

Another player with Power Header Playstyle Plus, she is a threat in the opponent's box. Her Acrobatic and Aerial Playstyle make her even more menacing.

These players have consistently demonstrated exceptional heading accuracy, making them indispensable assets for their respective clubs and national teams. In EA FC 24, these stats have perfectly translated as they shine as some of the most formidable footballers in the game, and their ability to score crucial goals via headers sets them apart from the competition.