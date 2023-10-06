Top 5 CBs (Centre-backs) in EA FC 24 with the highest sprint speed

In the world of EA FC 24's squad-building quest, speed can make all the difference. The title is known for its realistic gameplay, which features a plethora of talented football players. Among them, the centre-back position is crucial for a strong defensive line. Usually, defenders are known for their ability to make it difficult for opponents' attacking attempts. But within this elite group, a select few distinguished defenders stand out for their remarkable combination of defensive reading and speed to be a versatile impact on the virtual field.

In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at the top five centre-backs in EA FC 24 who possess the highest sprint speed, making them invaluable assets to their respective teams.

Top 5 CBs with the highest sprint speed in EA FC 24

5) Hassan Tombakti

Hassan Tombakti in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age - 24

- 24 Overall Rating - 74

- 74 Sprint Speed - 88

- 88 Weak Foot - 3 stars

- 3 stars Skill Moves - 2 stars

- 2 stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defence Work Rate - High

- High Playstyles - Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Anticipate, Slide Tackle

Hassan Tombakti, the Saudi Arabian sensation, took the gaming world by storm with his lightning-fast sprint speed of 88. His move to Al-Hilal in August 2023 for a staggering SAR 46 million (~ $12m) made him the most expensive Saudi player in history. Tombakti's pace, combined with his defensive prowess, has made him a formidable force in the virtual world.

4) Tristan Blackmon

Tristan Blackmon in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age - 27

- 27 Overall Rating - 68

- 68 Sprint Speed - 89

- 89 Weak Foot - 3 stars

- 3 stars Skill Moves - 2 stars

- 2 stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defence Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Playstyles - Power Header

Tristan Blackmon, the American right-back, may not be a traditional centre-back, but his versatility and impressive sprint speed of 89 make him a standout choice in any defensive formation. After being traded to Vancouver Whitecaps FC from Charlotte FC, Blackmon has become one of the key players in the MLS.

3) Tyler Magloire

Tyler Magloire in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age - 24

- 24 Overall Rating - 62

- 62 Sprint Speed - 89

- 89 Weak Foot - 2 stars

- 2 stars Skill Moves - 2 stars

- 2 stars Attack Work Rate - Low

- Low Defence Work Rate - Medium

Tyler Magloire, the English defender, brings a blend of speed and defensive skills to Northampton Town. His sprint speed of 89 makes him one of the swiftest centre-backs in EA FC 24. Magloire's loan spell at Northampton Town in 2022 turned permanent, solidifying his place as a valuable asset to the team.

2) Jetmir Haliti

Jetmir Haliti in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age - 27

- 27 Overall Rating - 64

- 64 Sprint Speed - 91

- 91 Weak Foot - 2 stars

- 2 stars Skill Moves - 2 stars

- 2 stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - Medium

Jetmir Haliti, born in Sweden but representing the Kosovo national team, boasts a sprint speed of 91. Currently on loan at Mjallby AIF from AIK, Haliti has been making waves with his agility and pace. His quickness allows him to thwart opponents' attacks effectively.

1) Jeremiah St. Juste

Jeremiah St. Juste in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age - 26

- 26 Overall Rating - 77

- 77 Sprint Speed - 96

- 96 Weak Foot - 3 stars

- 3 stars Skill Moves - 3 stars

- 3 stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Playstyles - Long Ball Pass, Intercept, Flair, Quick Step, Aerial

Jeremiah St. Juste, the Dutch centre-back, made a high-profile move to Sporting CP in a reported €9.5 million (~$10m) deal. With an unbelievable sprint speed of 96, he provides both defensive stability and the ability to recover quickly. St. Juste's presence in Sporting CP's backline has made him a standout virtual player.

These five centre-backs in EA FC 24 have not only mastered the skill of defending but have also embraced the importance of speed in modern football. With their impressive sprint speeds, they are not only a nightmare for opposing attackers but also assets that can turn the tide in any match. Keep an eye on these virtual stars as they continue to dominate the gaming world with their blend of speed and defensive skills.