5 best free agents to sign in EA FC 24 Career Mode

EA FC 24's Manager Career Mode provides players with an exciting gameplay experience of football. Whether you take charge of an existing club or create a new one from scratch, finding the right players to strengthen your team is essential for success. While chasing top-tier talents is exciting, sometimes the best deals are found in the free-agent market.

These players can bolster your squad without denting your transfer budget, as you don't have to worry about covering the release clause or transfer fee. In this article, we'll explore the five best free agents to sign in EAFC 24 Career Mode, providing a mix of experience, versatility, and skill.

Lingard, Hazard, and three other valuable free agents in EA FC 24 Career Mode

1) Xeka

Xeka currently has a 76 Overall rating in EA FC 24. (Image via EA Sports)

Miguel Angelo da Silva Rocha, also known as Xeka, is a skillful Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a midfielder. His football journey has predominantly unfolded playing in France, where he showcased his talents at renowned clubs such as Lille, Dijon, and Rennes in Ligue 1 with an impressive 145 appearances in total.

Xeka's crowning achievement came when he played a pivotal role in Lille's triumphant 2020-21 league campaign. However, injuries hampered his run, eventually leaving his return uncertain. After five years, Rennes released him this summer, leaving him without a club at the moment. Nevertheless, Xeka is bound to strengthen your midfield in EA FC 24.

2) Santi Mina

Santi Mina currently has a 77 Overall rating in EA FC 24. (Image via EA Sports)

Santiago "Santi" Mina Lorenzo, a gifted Spanish professional who excels on the pitch as a forward, has made a name for himself in the world of football.

While the majority of his career was spent with Celta Vigo, where he made a remarkable 163 appearances and netted 42 goals, Santi Mina also left his mark on La Liga. In August 2023, his contract with the club was terminated.

Before rejoining Celta in 2019, he donned the Valencia jersey for four seasons after securing a €10 million transfer. He played a crucial role in the club's Copa del Rey victory in 2019. Santi Mina is a strong contender to a potential goal-scoring threat in your EA FC 24 squad.

3) Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard currently has a 76 Overall rating in EA FC 24. (Image via EA Sports)

Jesse Ellis Lingard is a versatile English professional footballer known for his prowess as an attacking midfielder or winger. Lingard's trophy cabinet boasts prestigious titles such as the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, FA Community Shield, and EFL Cup. What sets him apart is his remarkable feat of scoring in the finals of all three domestic competitions.

While he spent over a decade at Manchester United, he frequently embarked on loan spells at various clubs. He had a breathtaking loan spell at West Ham, where he scored his career-best of nine goals in a season. Moreover, this feat was accomplished in just 14 appearances.

However, his future at United still looked bleak. As a result, he secured a move to the then-newly promoted Nottingham Forest. Unlike the spell with the Hammers, this turned out to be disappointing, and the club released him at the end of the season.

Lingard is currently a coveted free agent, offering a wealth of talent and experience to any prospective team. The English midfielder will definitely broaden your attacking chances in EA FC 24.

4) Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard currently has an 83 Overall rating in EA FC 24. (Image via EA Sports)

Eden Michael Walter Hazard, the exceptionally talented Belgian professional footballer renowned for his versatility as a winger or attacking midfielder, has graced the highest ranks of the footballing world.

His reputation as a creative genius, coupled with his dribbling skills, precision passing, and remarkable vision, cements his legacy as one of the finest players of his generation. Hazard's impressive career statistics boast 170 goals in 622 appearances, a testament to his enduring excellence.

His genius is unparalleled, and his spell with Chelsea is proof of that. However, it turned upside down when he made his dream move to Real Madrid. While his potential was clearly visible, his career at Los Blancos was ended by injuries. Fans could only witness him on 54 occasions in the four years he played at the club.

Eventually, the club had to part ways with him, making him one of the most talented free agents available. Eden Hazard in the EA FC 24 squad is bound to give an outstanding performance.

5) David de Gea

David De Gea currently has an 87 Overall rating in EA FC 24. (Image via EA Sports)

David de Gea, the highly regarded Spanish professional goalkeeper, has made memorable marks at the club and international levels. During his tenure at Manchester United, De Gea engraved his name in the club's history, accumulating over 500 appearances and securing plethora of trophies. Despite his heroics, the club decided not to renew his contract for the 2023/24 season.

His exceptional performances earned him the prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for an unprecedented three consecutive seasons from 2013 to 2016, making him the first player in the club's history to achieve this feat (a total of four wins).

Additionally, de Gea secured his place in four consecutive (five in total) PFA Team of the Year line-ups from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, he earned a spot in the FIFA FIFPro World 11.

Following the expiration of his contract in 2023, de Gea is now a free agent, ready to offer his incredible goalkeeping skills to any team fortunate enough to acquire his services. A keeper of this potential caliber will always prove to be an iron defense in front of your goal in EA FC 24.