Does EA FC 24 have microtransactions?

Less than a week remains for the anticipated release of EA FC 24. There's plenty of excitement within the playerbase who are waiting to get hold of the new game. There has been a major change in the brand name due to a breakdown in talks between EA Sports and FIFA, but the upcoming release will retain many familiar characteristics from FIFA 23. This includes microtransactions that will be available for those who choose to spend real-life money.

Unlike many video games with mtx, EA FC 24 won't be free to play. There are two available editions players can choose from - Standard and Ultimate. The latter is the more expensive version and includes additional items. Most of these are usable in the popular Ultimate Team mode.

Those dissatisfied with what's on offer and want more can spend money.

Some EA FC 24 microtransactions can be very expensive

EA FC 24 microtransactions are of one kind (at the time of writing). Recent times have witnessed games like NBA 2K24 introduce premium season passes that cost $9.99 or more. In the upcoming release from EA Sports, players will be able to spend real-life money and obtain FIFA points.

FIFA points are the game's premium currency, and they have only been obtainable with real-life money. The amount of FIFA points players get depends on how much they're willing to spend, with the highest option costing $100 (without an EA Play discount). FIFA points have several different usages for players in Ultimate Team.

For one, they can be used to get packs directly from the market. The other alternative is to spend FUT coins (which can be earned by playing the game). FIFA points can also be used for different cosmetic items that aren't available via other methods.

Recent rumors suggest that players can spend these FIFA points to get special Evolution cards in EA FC 24 as well, but this remains to be confirmed.

Microtransactions can be expensive, as spending them does not necessarily guarantee great items. Players will largely have to rely on luck when they open packs in Ultimate Team.

However, spending real-life money to get FIFA points will allow players to save their FUT coins, which has numerous uses in Ultimate Team. In some ways, spending on microtransactions will provide players with clear advantages.

Additionally, EA Sports has announced that there will be changes made to how rewards are handed out in different modes. Moving forward, there is also a possibility for new types of microtransactions.