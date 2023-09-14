How to shoot and score easily in NBA 2K24?

With NBA 2K24 out for fans to indulge and enjoy their time with, there are several gameplay aspects that gamers must be accustomed to.

For starters, being familiar with the offensive end is important to succeed in the game. The NBA 2K franchise has been known for being close to a simulator for the actual NBA games.

Ever since the video game franchise's first release to the public they have only expanded and improved their game further.

Shooting and scoring in NBA 2K24

When it comes to shooting and scoring in NBA 2K24, players must be familiar with the shot meter/bar next to the player they are controlling. Just like in an actual NBA game, some players are capable of launching shots up from anywhere on the court. Some players have their offense limited to under the basket.

For example, Stephen Curry can consistently shoot from anywhere on the court but Giannis Antetokounmpo can't as he is more of an inside scorer.

Be that as it may, holding and releasing the button (specific button assigned for certain platforms) at the right time is crucial for shots to fall through. Timing is everything in NBA 2K games, especially when it comes to the shot meter/bar.

For PS4/5 controls, the shooting button is the square button on the controller. It's X for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Meanwhile, it's the Y button on the Nintendo Switch.

Getting a green result from the shot meter/bar is the best result one can get from NBA 2K24 as it means that no matter how good the defense was, the shot is going in. However, if the timing of the release is off, whether too late or too early, will result in a bad shot.

The same mechanic goes with MyCareer mode and results will depend on the type of build a player has.

Regarding MyCareer, the offensive range a player has will depend on certain gameplay mechanics such as badges and overalls. Low badges and overalls usually mean that a created player will be limited to close-range shooting or offense. Once upgraded, shooting in the game will immensely become easier to pull off.

Other aspects of scoring the ball such as post moves, drives, and free throws will all depend on utilizing proper timing in the shot meter/bar.

To pull off easy scoring in NBA 2K24, gamers must be familiar with getting to their spots or the athlete's preferred spots on the court. Constant motion, similar to an actual NBA game, can make things easier as the player can evade defenders to get a shot up.