How to get 100,000 XP per game in NBA 2K24 MyCareer mode?

With NBA 2K24's worldwide release now over, many players have already started grinding the ever-popular MyCareer mode. Since leveling up is the most important task in this mode, it's best to grow your overall stats as quickly as possible.

Thanks to content creator Young Dirk, there's a brilliant method that will allow you to get a lot of XP quickly. This method isn't only safe to use but will be a godsend if you want to spend something other than real-life money trying to purchase VCs.

When you start your MyCareer mode, you'll have a character with 60 overall. As you do more activities and play more matches, you get more experience points, allowing you to train up your characters.

Dirk has amplified the same process to get nearly 100,000 XP per game, which could take you to 99 overall within a day. However, Dirk's method requires you to follow his instructions properly to ensure maximum results.

NBA 2K24's MyCareer mode depends on the XPs you earn

Dirk's method can be divided into two major parts - the setup and the procedure itself. As the YouTuber explains in the video, it's extremely important to get the setup accurately; otherwise, the entire premise of the method will fail altogether.

Here are the key steps you'll need to take to have the same results as Young Dirk in NBA 2K24:

Set difficulty to Hall of Fame.

Set the quarter length to 12 minutes.

Make sure always to play your key games. These games have a 10% boost to your overall XP.

Make sure to enable the "Keep it Moving" and "Back to Basics" GOAT skills before the start of your match.

Find the two best options on your team with the Aerial Wizard badge and high Driving Dunk stat.

Finally, invest your VC in getting Ball Handling and Playmaking skill boosts for better results.

Once the setup is ready, the actual process of executing Dirk's method in NBA 2K24 starts.

Use a half-court trap to make the opposition shoot faster and get more chances at attack. The entire method is offensive in nature, so defense is a secondary matter altogether.

Variation 1: Press the left D-Pad and select Quick Isolation. You'll want to call a screen from a teammate, which has to be the ones you selected with high Driving Dunk stat and Aerial Wizard.

Let your screen arrive, and once he blocks the defender marking you, start your run towards the basket.

This will create an empty space, and as seen in Dirk's NBA 2K24 video, you can opt for an alley-oop every single time.

One key advice that Drik makes is not to force a pass. It would help to wait for your teammate to run for the basket. It's vitally important that this player has Aerial Wizard to score a contact dunk if necessary.

If you see that an open pass is not there, come back out of the D and redo the process. Trying to force a pass will result in a turnover.

Once you do exactly as instructed in the video and finish a match in NBA 2K24, you'll earn plenty of XP quickly, which will help you grow your MyCareer player without spending extra VC.