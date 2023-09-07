5 best teams to pick in NBA 2K24 MyCareer mode

The release date for the new edition of NBA 2K, the NBA 2K24, has arrived. The game will be available Friday, and players can purchase it for multiple gaming devices, like PS5, PS4, Xbox One and others.

The NBA 2K24 features the late NBA and LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on its cover, as the league wanted to honor the five-time champion for everything he gave to the game of basketball.

"As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball. While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community–requested features like crossplay," Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts, said.

This edition has seen an improvement in the users' experience and the ability to unlock new features, especially in MyCAREER Mode. Players are not on just an average level, but they are viewed as the next big thing after LeBron James. MyCAREER Mode is considered the best feature of NBA 2K24.

"MyCAREER in NBA 2K24 is streamlined to give greater focus on what matters most – proving yourself on the court. Meanwhile, players will find themselves transported to a brand-new beachfront location in The City providing an opportunity to immerse themselves in a vibrant basketball culture and carve out their own unique legacy," Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts, said.

Some reports have already emerged, ranking the top players and teams, but these rankings have yet to be confirmed.

With that in mind, we take a look at the best five teams in the NBA 2K24.

5 best teams in NBA 2K24 ranked

#5, Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors struggled last season, especially on the road, and failed to defend their title. The Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident hurt the team's chemistry, and the Warriors eventually sent Poole to the Washington Wizards, while landing All-Star guard Chris Paul.

In theory, Golden State has bolstered its roster with its offseason moves, so it makes sense it will be one of the best teams in the 2023-24 season.

#4, Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies had to deal with Ja Morant's off-court issues last season, and that cost them an early playoff exit, while they also saw Dillon Brooks leave to join the Houston Rockets.

This summer, they acquired Danny Green from the Boston Celtics and free agent Derrick Rose. They expect Morant to return in mid-December. We should place them among title contenders next season.

#3, Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are in a win-now mode this season with the addition of Bradley Beal and the creation of a Big Three with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Deandre Ayton is another All-Star on this team, and the Suns can't afford to lose this season. If Beal and Durant are healthy, Phoenix will be a heavy favorite to win the title.

#2, Boston Celtics

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics came a step away from a second straight NBA Finals run but got eliminated in seven games by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

This summer, they parted ways with Marcus Smart and Grant Williams, but landed Kristaps Porzingis to create their own Big Three with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The rest of the roster stayed the same, so another deep playoff run is expected for Boston.

#1, Denver Nuggets

2022-23 NBA champions: Denver Nuggets

The reigning champions should be the top team in the NBA 2K24. Based on what we have seen from them, they should have the highest ranking among the 30 NBA teams. With no significant changes to their roster, the Denver Nuggets should be in a position to defend their title and enter the season as heavy favorites to repeat.