Are NBA 2K24 servers down? Exploring latest news and rumors

NBA 2K24 is officially out in the United States and almost all other regions of the world, but players have reportedly found themselves in a pickle.

Following the launch of the game in North America, the servers have reportedly run into some major issues. As of writing, plenty of players have reported issues related to online connectivity, and it appears that the 2K servers for the basketball video game are currently down.

It's unclear as to what may have caused this problem in the first place. Moreover, it appears that the server outage is in certain regions, based on the origin of most of the tweets.

Nevertheless, there's no ETA at the moment as to when normalcy will be restored, and this latest development will be extremely disappointing for the fans.

NBA 2K24's crossplay could have resulted in the servers going down

Since 2K Sports hasn't officially acknowledged the problem yet, it's hard to pinpoint the exact cause. However, some NBA 2K24 players tend to believe that crossplay might have been a possible reason.

For the first time in the franchise's history, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XlS users can play the game together.

However, crossplay also means extra load on the servers, as the requirements from the server go up massively. This is largely why the feature is yet to be made available on the older-gen version. Readers are advised to note that crossplay might not be the one to blame, and it could be something else altogether.

As for the players, there's nothing much that they can do. With the servers out of order, all online modes, including the popular MyTeam and MyCareer options will be out of order.

This will likely be severely frustrating for many, who will have to wait to participate in the early grind. With new features like ProPLAY in store, there's many reasons for players eager to start their adventures as early as possible.

Readers are also advised to follow the official channels for NBA 2K24 and Sportskeeda to stay updated with all the latest information.